Lifelong learning celebrated with strawberry tea!

Burton and South Derbyshire College held a Strawberry Tea event on Wednesday 14th June to celebrate the success of its Never Too Late to Learn programme and to launch the next series of sessions starting in September.

The event was an opportunity for those who have been studying on the Never Too Late to Learn programme to enjoy a strawberry cream tea together in one of Burton Library’s conferencing rooms. During the afternoon, attendees took part in a quiz based on the lectures they have attended during the past year, and students were presented with attendance certificates.

The Never Too Late to Learn classes give mature learners the opportunity to learn new things in a relaxing environment and in good company. The classes cover a variety of themes, including art and craft, poetry, history and days out.

There is also a companion course called ‘Look Closer’, which operates like a book club, following a literature reading programme in the morning session, with history sessions in the afternoon. In addition, green-fingered mature learners can opt for specific sessions focusing on gardens and gardening, including trips to destinations such as Thornbridge Hall gardens and Markeaton Park walled garden.

Course Lecturer, Robin Wood said: “The Never Too Late to Learn classes are extremely popular with mature learners, particularly those who have retired and are looking to take part in fun activities and try new things in a welcoming environment. The variety of activities on this course is fantastic and it is wonderful to continue to learn new things in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.”

