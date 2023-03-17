Linguaskill hits 1 million milestone

One million Linguaskill English tests have been taken around the world since Cambridge launched the test in 2018. The test, developed by experts at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, is a quick online English test powered by cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) and adaptive algorithms.

Since Cambridge launched Linguaskill, the demand for the test has gone from strength to strength. It is used by HR professionals to make important decisions on recruitment, staff development and training. It’s also used by schools and universities to check English language levels for course placement, progress measurement and graduation.

The multi-level test is designed to check the English levels of individuals and groups of candidates. It covers all four language skills – speaking, reading, writing and listening – and provides accurate results within 48 hours. Results are aligned to the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR), the international standard for describing language ability.

Growing recognition

The test is officially recognised by more than 1,300 organisations around the world including higher education institutions, government ministries and the corporate sector. This includes big names such as University of Barcelona (Spain), TAP Air (Portugal), and Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT).

Convenient and reliable language testing

Linguaskill can be easily administered and invigilated at organisations’ own venues with only the need for a computer, an internet connection, a microphone and a set of headphones. It can also be taken by individuals at home using an online invigilation service. This flexibility allowed Linguaskill to be run at scale throughout the global pandemic. In fact, there has not been a single day in the last four years, when a Linguaskill test has not been taken.

Francesca Woodward, global managing director for English at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, said:

“Linguaskill has proved to be a fantastic online test for measuring English language ability and we’re delighted to be celebrating such a landmark achievement. Our experts have designed the test so it uses the latest AI technology and adaptive algorithms to give a really accurate measure of English language ability quickly and economically. It has given tens of thousands of people around the world access to a broader range of education and employment opportunities.”

Cutting-edge technology

Linguaskill is powered by cutting-edge adaptive algorithms which mean that each test is tailored to each candidate. The technology that drives the reading and listening modules of the test quickly home in on the candidate’s true ability, becoming easier or more difficult depending on the individual’s responses. This feature enables Linguaskill to award reliable and accurate results using a single short test which spans multiple CEFR levels.

The Speaking and Writing modules use a high-tech, AI auto-marking feature as part of the hybrid marking approach. This hybrid, or ‘human-in-the-loop’, marking model in which an auto-marker is used in live assessment, but with the involvement of human examiners, is about using trained human examiner expertise to support and further develop the auto-marker. This advanced marking system enables fast, reliable results to be awarded within 48-hours.

Published in