LinkedIn transforms job search with AI that understands career aspirations, not just keywords

Over half (55%) of the fastest-growing roles in the UK did not even exist 25 years ago**.

63% of UK job seekers find the search process frustrating*, while nearly 60% are interested in changing industries***.

NEW LinkedIn AI powered job search* makes it easier for job seekers to discover new opportunities that match their unique skills and interests.

London, UK, 7 May: LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, is launching AI-powered job search that understands what you’re really looking for in your next role, beyond just titles and job locations.

At a time when work is changing rapidly, almost a third (30%) of UK job seekers struggle to find a job that meets their criteria, with 40% admitting they find it hard to determine whether they are the right match for a job. Meanwhile, career paths are becoming increasingly non-linear, with 60% of UK employees interested in changing industries, rising to 75% among Gen Z.

The new tool uses generative AI to allow people to describe in their own words what they are looking for from their next opportunity. Rather than using filters such as location, job title and industry, job seekers can simply type what they are looking for into the search bar, for example: “Find me entry-level brand manager roles in fashion” or “Jobs for analysts who love solving sustainability challenges”.

“AI is changing the way we work, and job search on LinkedIn will completely change the way people find their next opportunity,” said Zara Easton, LinkedIn Career Expert. “Our hope is that this way of discovering roles – and even new careers – will bring together job seekers’ skills, interests and aspirations to find their next step. As work continues to change and new job titles emerge that didn’t even exist a few years ago, skills are more important than ever, and our AI-powered tools can help people to navigate their own unique path.”

New tools for a changing workforce

With 45% of UK job seekers admitting they are not sure how to use AI in their job search, LinkedIn is aiming to simplify the process with tools that are instinctive and easy to use:

Job Match: LinkedIn’s Job Match tool clearly shows how someone’s skills and qualifications align with a job listing.

LinkedIn’s Job Match tool clearly shows how someone’s skills and qualifications align with a job listing. Hiring Insights : LinkedIn’s Hiring Insights feature brings transparency to job listings, helping candidates understand what’s happening behind the scenes. For example, “review time is typically three days” or “actively reviewing applicants”.

: LinkedIn’s Hiring Insights feature brings transparency to job listings, helping candidates understand what’s happening behind the scenes. For example, “review time is typically three days” or “actively reviewing applicants”. AI interview coaching: LinkedIn Learning is introducing a new AI-powered experience to help people strengthen their people skills, such as communication. Premium subscribers can access realistic interview scenarios and even create their own, like asking for a referral or negotiating a pay rise.

LinkedIn Learning is introducing a new AI-powered experience to help people strengthen their people skills, such as communication. Premium subscribers can access realistic interview scenarios and even create their own, like asking for a referral or negotiating a pay rise. My Career Journey: A guided, interactive timeline for professionals to outline career goals, unlock a personalised learning plan to achieve them, and track their growth. Users can choose an initial goal, such as securing their first promotion, overcoming imposter syndrome, or enhancing written communication, and receive tailored course recommendations.

Notes to editors:

The AI-powered search is undergoing a staged roll-out across the UK – starting today, it is available to all LinkedIn Premium subscribers and roll-out is expected to be completed for all members by the end of the week.

Visit your LinkedIn profile today to test it out! Here are some search examples for inspiration:

“I want to use my marketing skills to help cure cancer”

“Find me entry-level brand manager roles in fashion”

“Jobs for analysts who love solving sustainability challenges”

“Project management roles for someone skilled in organization and leadership”

“San Francisco tech jobs in my network”

Methodology:

*This research was conducted by Censuswide between November 27 to December 16, 2024 among 2,000 consumer respondents aged 18-77 across the UK. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles. Censuswide are members of the British Polling Council.

**Jobs on the Rise: LinkedIn Economic Graph researchers examined millions of jobs started by LinkedIn members from January 1, 2022 to July 31, 2024 to calculate a growth rate for each job title. To be ranked, a job title needed to see positive growth across our membership base and sufficient job postings in the past year, as well as have grown to a meaningful size by 2024. Identical job titles across different seniority levels were grouped and ranked together. Internships, volunteer positions, interim roles and student roles were excluded, and jobs where hiring was dominated by a small handful of companies in each country were also excluded. Additional data points for each of the job titles are based on LinkedIn profiles of members holding the title and/or open jobs for that title in the country.

***LinkedIn’s Workforce Confidence Index is based on a quantitative online survey that is distributed to members via email every day – and aggregated every two weeks. 5,000+ members respond to each wave, based all around the world.

About LinkedIn

LinkedIn connects the world’s professionals to make them more productive and successful and transforms the way companies hire, learn, market, and sell. Our vision is to create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce through the ongoing development of the world’s first Economic Graph. LinkedIn has more than 1 billion members and has offices around the globe. www.linkedin.com