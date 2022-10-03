Major Trading Success for WaterBear Music College

Pioneering music education college WaterBear, has announced a record year of sales, achieving a significant 33.3% year-on-year (YoY) uplift. The group recorded a turnover of £2.8million for the year ending 31 August 2022 (£2.1 million in turnover the previous year).

Establishing its inaugural college in Brighton in only September 2018, WaterBear accomplished a substantial £400,000 in sales in its first year alone, with 2022’s figures cementing a phenomenal growth to date of 600%.

The college, which offers BA (Hons) degree and master’s courses, has expanded considerably and now boasts approximately 400 students, a number set to double for the next academic year as WaterBear Sheffield opens its doors in September 2023.

Founded by music education pioneers Adam Bushell and Bruce John Dickinson, WaterBear has built an unrivalled reputation for its dedication to specialist one-to-one mentoring, focused class sizes and exclusive career development opportunities. The college has enjoyed many successes, supporting students of all ages from across the country keen to embrace WaterBear’s ethos of building a long-term, sustainable career in the music industry.

WaterBear’s diverse offering has also been a major contributing factor to the college’s success to date, with this poised to be developed further. The college facilitates courses across the full spectrum of music, including song writing, audio production, electronic music, performance and enterprise/business. Most recently, WaterBear innovated and introduced a full offer of online music BA (Hons) and MA courses, starting in January and September.

WaterBear Co-founder Adam Bushell commented, “We are immensely proud of WaterBear’s success over the last four years, with the college’s significant growth surpassing all direct competitors. As we look forward to officially opening the doors to our second campus in September 2023, we celebrate this substantial expansion, a testament to our firm commitment to supporting our students and guiding them in how to remain in full control of their careers.”

Co-Founder Bruce John Dickinson added, “Exciting plans are afoot for WaterBear as we continue to expand and evolve with the music industry, supporting independent, DIY artists to build long-term sustainable careers. The industry demands adaptable professionals and creative thinkers, and here at WaterBear, we give students the capabilities and know-how to think and work outside the box.”

Students wishing to find out more about the courses on offer at WaterBear Brighton or Sheffield, or to enrol can visit:-

WaterBear Brighton https://waterbear.org.uk/brighton/

WaterBear Sheffield https://waterbear.org.uk/sheffield/

Published in