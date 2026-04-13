Making History: Team GB Paralympian Nina Sparks Inspires the Next Generation at The Henley College

Former student and Great Britain’s first female Paralympic snowboarder returns to motivate current learners

The Henley College was proud to welcome back former student and Team GB Paralympian Nina Sparks, who returned to inspire current students with her remarkable journey from the classroom to the global sporting stage. Nina, Great Britain’s first female Paralympic snowboarder, spoke to both A Level and vocational students about her pathway into elite sport, the challenges she has faced, and the mindset required to succeed at the highest level.

Principal Simon Spearman said:

“It was a real privilege to welcome Nina back to The Henley College. Her journey from student to Team GB Paralympian is a powerful example of what can be achieved through passion, resilience and determination. She is an inspiration to our students and a fantastic role model for young people across our community.”

Nina Sparks said:

“I started snowboarding when I was 13. I saw it on television and kept having a go and working hard, and it led me to become a Paralympic snowboarder. I absolutely loved coming to Henley. I would do it all over again if I could. I studied PE, Music, Photography and Travel and Tourism because they were subjects I was interested in at the time, and it has led me to where I am now.”

She added:

“The hardest challenge I faced as a Paralympic athlete has been having to move abroad in order to train. I have had to learn to live independently, stay self-motivated and travel a lot while following my dreams. Representing Great Britain is incredible, and to make history for women as well. I hope it will create a strong legacy and help advance female snowboarding.”

Nina encouraged students to embrace opportunities and remain committed to their ambitions, highlighting the importance of making the most of every experience. Her visit forms part of the College’s wider commitment to enriching the student experience through real-world insight, alumni engagement and exposure to inspirational role models. She was welcomed by her former PE teacher, Becky Honour, now Curriculum Leader, demonstrating the lasting relationships built during students’ time at the College.