Marketing lecturers create digital learning resources for international publishing company

A team of Marketing lecturers from Leeds Trinity University are helping to shape the curriculum by developing a set of modern learning resources for global use.

Leeds Trinity staff members Gaynor Cross and Dr Pietro Frigenti have collaborated with international publishing company McGraw Hill to create a series of eight digital appendices which complement an established marketing textbook.

Principles and Practice of Marketing by David Jobber and Fiona Ellis-Chadwick, now in its ninth edition, is a renowned introductory textbook used by Leeds Trinity Level 4 marketing students and thousands of their peers around the world.

The new appendices bring together subject overviews, case studies and teaching notes covering a range of digital marketing principles which reflect modern practice.

The case studies provide practical insights into marketing approaches used by national and international organisations and businesses including Cancer Research UK, The British Museum and Eurostar.

In addition, assessments have been created in the form of multiple-choice questions, enabling lecturers to assign tasks and check the learning of their students.

The new resources are delivered through McGraw Hill’s Connect platform, an online resource which integrates ready-made course content with assessment and teaching tools.

Gaynor Cross, Lecturer in Marketing at Leeds Trinity University said:

“Pietro and I were delighted to research and write new content to support such a renowned textbook.

“As experienced academics we understand the importance of up-to-date and high-quality content to support Marketing and Digital Marketing courses. We hope many students will benefit from working on interesting and challenging case studies based on real-life scenarios from a range of sectors and sizes of organisations. Tutors can also utilise the discussion questions in tutorials and test students’ knowledge using the extensive bank of new multiple-choice questions.

“The content will give students a grounding in key topics relating to digital marketing and prepare them for more specialist modules or roles across the industry.”

International publishing company, McGraw Hill said:

“In a rapidly moving field, it’s important to keep our resources up to date – and the rise of online and blended learning gives us an opportunity to provide our customers with fresh content that meets their needs between print and eBook editions. We’ve been delighted to work with Gaynor Cross and Dr Pietro Frigenti, bringing in their specialist knowledge in digital marketing to write additional material for our flagship Introductory Marketing title, Principles and Practice of Marketing by David Jobber and Fiona Ellis-Chadwick in advance of the 10th edition due next year.

“Gaynor and Pietro have created eight brilliant new appendices covering topics such as Digital Analytics, Omnichannel Marketing and User-Generated Content, bringing together subject overviews, case studies and teaching notes that will be available via Connect, with associated discussion and multiple-choice questions.

“Alongside a brand-new chapter from co-author Fiona on the environment, sustainable marketing and society, we’re so pleased that we can provide our loyal customers with these updates so that they can be confident that they are covering important new and emergent issues in marketing alongside the more established theory and practices.”

Find out more about Leeds Trinity’s Marketing and Digital Marketing courses on the website.

