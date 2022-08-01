MasterChef’s’ Post Street Food Chef’s Own Summer of Entertainment

As the children’s holidays commence and the kids demand to be entertained, one local chef is offering a variety of activities to keep them occupied during the next six weeks.

Chef Matei Baran from Posh Street Food, Seaburn is offering a range of services to keep boredom at bay, with a selection of activities including Cookery Workshops, a Create a Cake Competition and Cooking with Kids as well as cookery demonstrations at Keel Square, Sunderland, as part of Sunderland Council’s Fun in the Sun campaign.

Chef Matei Baran will be hosting cookery demonstrations every Wednesday from 3rd August to 31st August at Keel Square, where he will be educating his audience by making a series of healthy, yet tasty dishes for the audiences to try.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said the emphasis was: “On much-needed summer fun.

“A lot of people are choosing to stay at home this summer and who can blame them with the fantastic weather we’ve been having,” she said.

“Everyone knows that happy and entertained children equal happy parents – and that’s where our pop-up park comes in, with fun and games and plenty of fresh air.”

In addition to the Fun in the Sun cookery demonstrations, Chef Matei Baran is offering two days of cookery workshops to children at the restaurant every Monday and Tuesday from 9.30am-11am, where the kids taking part get to eat their creations. On August 30th kids are invited to create a cake, where it will be entered into a competition at the restaurant.

Chef Matei Baran said:

“Our aim is to keep the kids entertained as well as educated during the summer holidays, as we do during term time too. It’s a long time to be off, so our summer of activity programme allows us to alleviate the boredom as well as offer fun for all.”

