From education to employment
McLaren Property delivery student accommodation developments in Nottingham and Warwick

FE News Editor July 13, 2022
McLaren Property delivery student accommodation developments in Nottingham and Warwick

Nottingham City Council has resolved to grant planning permission to McLaren Property for the redevelopment of 77 Talbot Road, Nottingham, into a 319-bedroom student accommodation development.

The scheme designed by Leonard Design Architects has communal facilities on the ground floor, including study areas, kitchens, a gym and a cinema, while the 319-bedrooms are situated across the nine-storey building.

The existing office building of five storeys was previously occupied by Domestic and General, the UK’s leading specialist warranty provider, has now relocated to a new development on Station Street. The brand-new student accommodation development will commence on site Q2 2023 with the scheme set to complete in 2025.

McLaren Property also celebrates the practical completion of a 639-bedroom student accommodation development in Warwick, forward funded by Student Roost and delivered by sister company McLaren Construction, the £38m (construction value) project was ready to receive students for the 2022/2023 academic year.

Ed Court, Development Director, McLaren Property, said:

“We are committed to delivering high-quality, centrally located student accommodation that continues to generate demand from investors, and meets the needs of students. We’re excited to be re-purposing a prominent site in Nottingham by creating a new and improved street elevation and delivering exemplary architecture. The redevelopment has also enabled Domestic and General to further invest and remain in Nottingham, with aims to expand its workforce.”

Bruce Ruddle, Development Director, McLaren Property, added:

In Warwick, we’ve achieved practical completion and delivered with our sister company McLaren Construction 639-bedroomed student development, ready for the new academic year, providing students with the very best accommodation.”

