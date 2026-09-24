More employers can help shape Cheshire and Warrington’s future workforce

Following the Government’s announcement of a new national ambition for employers to create 200,000 additional work experience opportunities for under-16s, alongside the introduction of new vocational GCSE subjects, Steve Purdham, Chair of the Cheshire and Warrington Business Advisory Board, is encouraging local employers to work with Cheshire & Warrington Careers Hub to support the region’s future workforce.

Steve Purdham, Chair of the Cheshire and Warrington Business Advisory Board, said:

“We welcome the Government’s announcement to expand work experience opportunities for young people and its recognition of the important role that Careers Hubs, who are funded by The Careers and Enterprise Company, and ours with additional support from Enterprise Cheshire and Warrington, play in connecting employers with education.

“The National Mission on Work Experience aligns closely with the work already taking place across Cheshire and Warrington to help young people understand the world of work, develop essential skills and make informed decisions about their futures.

“Employers across Cheshire and Warrington have a vital role to play in inspiring the next generation and helping young people gain meaningful insights into the opportunities available within our region’s businesses and industries.

“Through work experience placements, workplace visits, work shadowing and other meaningful encounters, employers can help young people develop confidence, ambition and an understanding of the skills needed to succeed in the workplace. Lots of businesses in the region already appreciate the business benefits of working with young people and get involved in a variety of different ways, but we need more to play their part.

“Supporting work experience is not only an investment in young people, but also an investment in our future workforce. As employers across Cheshire and Warrington face growing skills and recruitment challenges, engaging with education provides an opportunity to raise awareness of career pathways, attract future talent and help build a diverse, skilled and inclusive workforce that supports local economic growth. We would like to see a target for Cheshire and Warrington specifically, as we have just under 2% of England’s population so for us to do our bit, we would need 4,000 placements.

“Through Cheshire & Warrington Careers Hub, employers can access support and brokerage to connect with schools and colleges, engage with young people in a way that works for their organisation and learn from best practice through employer-focused development opportunities and resources. Careers Hubs are designed to help employers engage with education in a coordinated and effective way while maximising the impact of their contributions.”