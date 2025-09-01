More than 700 people engaged and 150 in jobs as housing associations across England trial new model of employment support for their tenants

Over 700 people have engaged in a new, community-led approach to finding work and increasing their earnings as a pilot programme involving social housing landlords across England enters its second year. Already, 150 participants have moved into work.

Led by Learning and Work Institute (L&W), the JobsPlus pilots provide intensive employment and wraparound support for residents in ten sites across the country. The programme targets social housing residents after research showing they make up one in four of the UK’s economically inactive population helping to address a key barrier to achieving the Government’s ambition of an 80% employment rate.

A range of services are available on-site in local community hubs, with support shaped by residents and delivered in partnership with other local organisations. Local volunteers champion the programme among their communities, and JobsPlus participants are also offered a financial incentive for finding and staying in work. In a departure from previous programmes, the ten pilot sites offer employment support to all working-age residents, with no additional eligibility criteria.

First launched a year ago, the first year of the JobsPlus pilot was made possible by a grant of £3.2 million from the Labour Market Evaluation and Pilots funding from HM Treasury via the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). Youth Futures Foundation has provided a further £1.9 million to support ongoing delivery and evaluation, focused on how the programme supports 16-to-24-year-olds. Support from the Government for a second year of delivery was announced in July 2025 by Minister for Employment Alison McGovern. The pilot is currently expected to run until March 2026.

JobsPlus is backed by evidence in the United States, showing that it can lead to better, long-term employment outcomes for residents and for their children 20 years later. The Work and Pensions Select Committee officially recommended that the UK Government trial the US-style JobsPlus programme in 2023. This followed L&W, the independent policy and research organisation leading the development and delivery of the pilot, working proactively with 19 social landlords convened by Communities that Work (CtW) between 2016 and 2018 to develop a proposal for testing the JobsPlus model in the UK.

It is hoped this groundbreaking partnership between landlords, tenants and key local agencies will provide targeted support for more people that need it, with an interim evaluation report due in autumn this year.

Research from L&W, CtW and the Institute for Employment Studies (IES) found that social housing residents are nearly twice as likely to be out of work as those in other tenures, making this a key group to focus support on. This is linked to a combination of housing allocation policies and labour market disadvantages. These tenants are more than twice as likely to be disabled, more than three times as likely to be lone parents or to have no qualifications. Social housing residents in work are twice as likely to work in lower-skilled jobs, and they are on average paid a third less than people who live in other tenures.

L&W is leading the JobsPlus pilot programme in collaboration with CtW and IES, with additional support from MDRC, the US-based research organisation behind the conception of JobsPlus. Youth Futures Foundation – the What Works Centre for youth employment, with a specific focus on marginalised young people – has partnered in designing a robust evaluation approach.

Learning and Work Institute is leading JobsPlus. Stephen Evans, Chief Executive, said:

We welcome this exciting first milestone of 700 people engaged in the pilots, and 150 people finding jobs. JobsPlus is an evidence-based model, which can help social housing tenants find work and increase their earnings in the US. We’re hoping to close the employment support gap so that all residents in a JobsPlus site benefit from the programme. L&W has previously called for root and branch reform to widen employment support to everyone who wants to work, paving the way to the Government’s ambition of an 80% employment rate. It’s exciting to be working with DWP, Youth Futures and partners to trial a new approach that could have huge benefits to communities and to our wider economy.

Youth Futures Foundation is co-funding JobsPlus. Barry Fletcher, CEO, said:

With around one million young people missing out on earning or learning, we must find solutions to the UK’s alarming youth unemployment and inactivity challenge. Social housing tenants are among those experiencing significant disadvantages in the labour market; the most recent Census revealed that, of the one in five young people living in social housing, nearly half were economically inactive. Behind these statistics are huge consequences for individuals – and untapped potential that we can’t afford to waste. JobsPlus is an intervention which has performed strongly in the US, and Youth Futures is pleased to be working with some brilliant partners to test whether these results can be replicated here for those aged 16 to 24. If successful, this pilot and subsequent evaluation work could give us vital evidence about what works to remove barriers and improve employment outcomes for marginalised young people.

Communities that Work is supporting the delivery of the JobsPlus pilots. Lynsey Sweeney, Managing Director, said:

JobsPlus is demonstrating what happens when employment support is delivered through the fabric of the communities it serves. As trusted anchor institutions, housing associations bring established relationships, local knowledge and a strong track record in supporting residents toward sustainable work. Their involvement in JobsPlus means that the employment support is personalised, embedded within communities and reinforced by wider wraparound services on which residents rely. The early results of JobsPlus show that place-based and community-led models, with social housing at its core, can break down barriers to good work and support people into long-term employment.

Institute of Employment Studies is evaluating the JobsPlus pilots. Naomi Clayton, Chief Executive, said:

JobsPlus is an innovative model of community-led employment support, underpinned by robust evidence from the United States demonstrating its potential to improve long-term labour market outcomes for residents. Institute for Employment Studies is proud to be leading the evaluation of the pilot programme in England, working alongside partners to understand how the model can be adapted to the UK context. By generating robust evidence on what works, we aim to inform future policy and practice that supports more people into meaningful work, enhances local economic resilience, and helps communities to thrive over the long term.

MDRC led the JobsPlus pilots in the US. James Riccio, Principal Research Fellow, said:

Versions of JobsPlus have been operated in over 60 low-income public housing developments across America, which has made a longstanding investment in the programme. The JobsPlus pilot offers an exciting opportunity to learn how to adapt this special place-based intervention to social housing neighbourhoods in the UK. Sharing lessons across the Atlantic can help both nations continue to strengthen the approach and improve its effectiveness in transforming social housing communities to help residents enter, sustain, and advance in work and improve their well-being.