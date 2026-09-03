NCG Leads the Way in Supporting Care Experienced Students with National Quality Mark Renewal

NCG has retained the National Network for the Education of Care Leavers (NNECL) Quality Mark, becoming the first college group in the UK to successfully complete the renewal process and reaffirming its commitment to supporting care experienced students.

The reaccreditation, awarded in July 2026, extends NCG’s Quality Mark status for a further three years and reflects the significant progress made since the organisation first achieved the award in 2022.

The NNECL Quality Mark recognises education providers that demonstrate excellence in supporting care experienced learners to access, succeed in and progress through education. NCG’s reaccreditation reflects a whole-organisation commitment to ensuring care experienced students receive exceptional support at every stage of their journey.

The assessment highlighted the significant progress NCG has made since 2022, with three areas achieving NNECL’s highest ‘Exceptional’ rating: Culture and Leadership, Commitment to Continuous Improvement, and Pre-Entry Support and Guidance. All other areas were rated ‘Enhanced’, demonstrating the strength and consistency of NCG’s support across its seven further education colleges.

The reaccreditation also marks another milestone for NCG, which was the first college group in the UK to achieve the NNECL Quality Mark and is now the first to successfully complete the renewal process. The achievement further reinforces NCG’s position as a sector leader in supporting care experienced learners and helping shape best practice across the further education sector.

Since first receiving the Quality Mark, NCG has strengthened its strategic commitment to care experienced students, updating its Care Experienced Student Policy, embedding care experienced student support across wider organisational policies, establishing dedicated governance through its Care Experienced Students Working Group, and ensuring every college has both strategic and operational leads responsible for supporting learners.

The organisation has also expanded specialist support through dedicated roles including Transition Mentors, Care Experienced Student Mentors and Learning Coordinators, helping students access tailored support at every stage of their educational journey.

Across NCG, care experienced students benefit from personalised transition support, dedicated wellbeing services, financial assistance, accommodation and housing guidance, progression coaching and careers advice. This support is delivered through strong partnerships with organisations including the Care Leaver Covenant, Virtual Schools, local authorities, employers and higher education providers.

Steven Wallis, Executive Director of Quality at NCG, said:

“We are delighted to have once again been awarded the NNECL Quality Mark in recognition of our continued commitment to supporting care experienced students.

“At NCG, our mission is to enable social mobility and economic prosperity through exceptional education, and we are committed to ensuring that every student has the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their background or circumstances.

“Over the last three years we have worked hard to strengthen and embed support for care experienced students across every aspect of the learner journey. From dedicated transition support and wellbeing provision, to financial assistance, progression opportunities and specialist staff roles, we continue to develop a culture where care experienced students feel supported, valued and able to thrive.

“Receiving this reaccreditation, alongside exceptional ratings in several key areas of the assessment, is testament to the dedication of colleagues across NCG and the strength of the partnerships we have built to help our students achieve their aspirations.”

Sian Edwards, Programme Manager at NNECL added:

“NNECL is delighted to re-award NCG the Quality Mark following the successful completion of the renewal process. The group has demonstrated a clear and ongoing commitment to supporting care experienced and estranged learners, alongside a strong drive to create safe, inclusive, and supportive environments across all seven colleges within the group. Congratulations to everyone involved on this well-deserved achievement.

“We look forward to seeing the continued progress of the action plan and the positive impact it will have on learners across the organisation.”



The reaccreditation builds on NCG’s long-standing partnership with the Care Leaver Covenant and reflects the organisation’s continued focus on creating life-changing opportunities for care experienced learners, supporting them to progress into further study, higher education, apprenticeships and employment.

Matthew Gordon OBE, Chief Executive of Spectra, which delivers the Care Leaver Covenant for the Department for Education, said:

“Our congratulations to NCG on retaining the NNECL Quality Mark – the first college group to achieve the status and the first to be renewed. NCG has been a long standing and leading member of the Care Leaver Covenant network. It has helped to shape best practice in supporting the care experienced community with a whole organisation approach.

“Every young person, regardless of their background or circumstances, deserves access to meaningful opportunities, supportive environments and networks that help them to thrive. We look forward to continuing to work closely with NCG. With the benefit of its commitment, leadership and innovation we hope to welcome more further education partners.”