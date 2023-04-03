New Global EMBA offered at the University of Cambridge

Cambridge Judge Business School, University of Cambridge, launches an exciting addition to its degree programmes – the Global Executive MBA – combining the richness of the Cambridge experience with teaching in other countries and live online.

On the 31st of March, Cambridge Judge Business School at the University of Cambridge opened applications for its new Global Executive MBA programme, starting in January 2024 – the first time Cambridge Judge has offered regular teaching outside of Cambridge.

This new 20-month Global EMBA may fit well with some individuals’ circumstances, working patterns and learning styles. The Global EMBA consists of 4 week-long blocks of teaching in Cambridge plus 2 separate weeks of face-to-face teaching in other countries, and live online sessions that include international speakers and panel discussions with global leaders.

Combining the Cambridge experience with geographically diverse learning

The new Global EMBA at Cambridge Judge combines the academic and cultural richness of the Cambridge experience with geographically diverse learning. All students will be members of Cambridge colleges and the majority of face-to-face teaching will take place in Cambridge, while the teaching outside Cambridge will allow students to be exposed to business practices and ideas in globally successful organisations.

The Global EMBA has the same admissions criteria, syllabus, assessment and degree as the existing Cambridge EMBA and will be taught by Cambridge Judge Business School faculty.

“The world needs managers who understand the great challenges of our time – sustainability, geopolitical frictions, and diversity and inclusion,” said Professor Mauro Guillén, Dean of Cambridge Judge Business School. “Our Global EMBA will equip students with a unique perspective on each of these issues as well as on the traditional functional areas of business and finance.”

An exciting new chapter in the successful EMBA programme at Cambridge Judge

The Global EMBA is open to academically well-qualified candidates with a strong record of achievement in business, government or not-for-profit organisations, from any country.

“The new Global Executive MBA is a very exciting chapter in the successful EMBA programme at Cambridge Judge Business School,” says Simon Taylor, Director of the Global EMBA programme and Management Practice Professor of Finance at Cambridge Judge.

“The Global EMBA includes teaching in Cambridge and elsewhere around the world, combined with online sessions that bring a further international element to the programme through speakers from across the globe. Cambridge Judge recognises that students have different work and personal circumstances, so the Global EMBA represents a programme that some individuals may find useful.”

