New smart locker opens doors for students to access education technology

D-Tech International Ltd., a leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of technology solutions for public and private organisations around the world, has launched a new SMART locker range for education.

A welcome solution to helping more pupils access education technology, D-Tech’s SMART lockers can loan fully charged devices to students without staff interaction.

Particularly since lockdown, when the education system relied on digital technology more than ever before, the impact of digital resources has revolutionised the learning landscape. However, with that came a digital divide. An estimated 9% of families in the UK do not have a laptop, desktop or tablet at home.

As schools, colleges and universities continue to invest in ways to lend electronic devices, D-Tech’s SMART lockers offer a simple and secure solution with intelligent access options and automated asset tracking. They can also be used to safely store personal items for students, staff or guest lecturers.

With the company having worked with educational institutions at all levels for over twenty years, D-Tech’s Managing Director, James Breakell, said:

“The launch of our SMART lockers means we can support our customers in facilitating fundamental asset sharing so they can make a difference to students who may not have access to such resources outside of their educational space. We’re proud to have developed a product that is multifunctional and modular in design, so each installation is unique to our customers’ needs whilst still being cost-effective.”

D-Tech’s SMART lockers offer device charging, media vending and self-service options, and feature advanced authentication methods to allow access to authorised users only. They can be made up of nine to 100+ bays, which customers can increase at a later date in line with demand.

D-Tech will be showcasing its SMART locker range at Stand NF57 at Bett UK, the world’s largest EdTech event, held at ExCel London, 24-26 January 2024.

