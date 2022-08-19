ACS Hillingdon celebrates exceptional 2022 Advanced Placement exam results

There were smiles all round at ACS International School Hillingdon as Advanced Placement (AP) students celebrated excellent 2022 exam results, with many now set to study at top universities across the globe, including John Cabot University (Italy), The Pratt Institute (US) and London Metropolitan University.

Originating in the US, AP is recognised by 121 UK universities, along with many others worldwide, as a prestigious post-16 qualification. ACS Hillingdon offers AP qualifications as part of its ACS High School Diploma (US) alongside International Baccalaureate (IB) and /or High School courses, or as an additional diploma – the AP Capstone Diploma (APCD).

This year, 77% of ACS Hillingdon students who took AP exams, across 14 different subjects, achieved a score of three or more points out of five in at least one subject, meaning they are performing at a university-level standard and have gained college credit for that subject. The average score across ACS Hillingdon was an impressive 3.6.

Six students have also received AP Scholar awards – an accolade awarded to outstanding students who achieve grades of three or higher in three or more full-year AP subjects.

Martin Hall, Head of School, ACS Hillingdon, commented: “A huge well done to all our students who have completed their AP exams and achieved some fantastic results. Throughout their time at ACS Hillingdon, our young people have built up confidence, time management and study skills to become the independent thinkers and problem solvers the ever-changing world needs – and we are so proud of them. I want to wish them the very best for the future and whatever comes next in their lives.”

