Northern Regional College Apprentice Joiner To Represent Uk In Europe

Jamie Matthews, a Northern Regional College and Mivan apprentice Joiner from Antrim is heading to Denmark in September, to test his skills against the crème de la crème of Europe at EuroSkills Herning 2025. It is Europe’s largest skills competition and takes place from 9-13 September.

Following Jamie’s success in its national skills competitions, WorldSkills UK, in partnership with Pearson, (FTSE: PSON.L), the world’s lifelong learning company has announced that Jamie will join Team UK.

Team UK will compete in a raft of skills disciplines vital for all our futures, having already been through months of competition and selection processes, they now face the last crucial months of their intensive training programme for EuroSkills Herning 2025.

WorldSkills UK uses its participation in the EuroSkills competition to promote skills excellence across the UK and embed world class training standards. EuroSkills Herning 2025 is also seen as crucial litmus test to measure the UK’s readiness to compete on the global stage at the WorldSkills Competition. Known as the ‘skills olympics’, the next WorldSkills takes place in Shanghai, China in September 2026. Following Jamie’s participation at EuroSkills, he will go onto compete for a place in the team to represent the UK at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026.

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said:

“We are so excited to be supporting and nurturing this fantastic group of young professionals as they head for Denmark to compete.

“They will be tested to the highest standards, showcasing the skills that global employers are looking for, and will return to the UK with the knowledge and experience that will turbo charge their careers.

“EuroSkills is ultimately a test of how internationally competitive UK skills are. It gives us the impetus to raise standards at home and help more young people get high quality jobs.”

Freya Thomas Monk, Managing Director of Pearson Qualifications, said:

“We are incredibly proud to support this inspiring group of young people as they prepare for the EuroSkills challenge this year. Celebrating the best of technical and vocational education and raising the prestige of the sector is very important to us. I wish Team UK the best of luck as they prepare to compete in Denmark in September.”

Jamie Matthews said,

“Being selected to represent the UK at EuroSkills is a huge honour. I’ve been working really hard with my mentors at Northern Regional College and Mivan to reach this level, and I’m excited to showcase the skills I’ve developed. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.”

Mel Higgins, Principal and Chief Executive of Northern Regional College, commented,

“We are incredibly proud of Jamie and his achievements so far. His success reflects the exceptional standard of training and support available at the College, as well as the strength of our partnerships with employers like Mivan. Representing the UK at EuroSkills is a tremendous achievement, and we’re confident Jamie will be an outstanding ambassador for Northern Ireland and for skills excellence.”

Pearson is the official partner of Team UK for EuroSkills Herning 2025 and WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, following a successful partnership at WorldSkills.