Northern Regional College – Dying Matters in the workplace as well

Northern Regional College, in partnership with Northern Health and Social Care Trust, is supporting Dying Matters Week (May 8 – May 14, 2023).

This builds on last year’s successful launch of the Death Positive Library and ‘Read Yourself Well’ project at the College’s Ballymena campus which saw the introduction of reading materials on dying, death and bereavement to allow staff and students to explore the subject from different perspectives.

Angela Dynes, Northern Regional College library manager, who spearheaded the ‘Read Yourself Well’ initiative, explained that Dying Matters is a UK wide campaign aimed at creating an open culture in which people feel more comfortable talking about death, dying and grief.

She said Dying Matters Week would create opportunities to talk about death and dying:

“The aim is to create awareness and a better understanding of this difficult subject so we can be more compassionate and confident in our own ability to provide support to others.

“The stigma around dying means that many people can struggle to cope when faced with life’s inevitable challenges. Studies show that more than 70% of people avoid talking about death and dying. As a result, people who are dying or who have suffered a bereavement, can feel socially isolated and lonely.

“The workplace is no exception, so it is important that we help students and staff to address their fears and concerns during this very difficult and emotional time and Dying Awareness Week is a good time to have that conversation.”

If you would like to know more about the ‘Death Positive Library’ and the ‘Read Yourself Well’ collections, please contact: nrc.library@nrc.ac.uk

Getting your things in order will be the theme of a free event in The Braid, Ballymena on Wednesday, May 10 from 7 pm – 9 pm. This event will be hosted by the Northern Health & Social Care Trust as part of Dying Matters Week, in collaboration with Mid & East Antrim Agewell Partnership and Compassionate Communities Northern Ireland.

Northern Trust professionals will be available to give practical advice on getting your affairs in order, while the dynamic decluttering duo, ‘Order in the House’ will be on hand with plenty of tips on how make the best use of your home and working spaces.

