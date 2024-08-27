PHX Training helps mum from Barrow gain an apprenticeship

A mum from Barrow has completed various courses at PHX Training to improve her skills – which has led to an apprenticeship with BAE Systems.

Rose Bradley, age 31, visited the Barrow office looking to complete her Maths and English functional skill qualifications under PHX tutor Emma Weatherall who supported her in applying for an apprenticeship.

This has culminated in her being awarded an apprenticeship role with BAE Systems, starting her Intermediate Ancillary Lifting Manufacturing Support Apprenticeship in September.

As part of her support, Rose also benefitted from a National Careers Adviser, who identified Rose’s skills and updated her CV, helped her with interview techniques and identified courses that could support her apprenticeship application.

With PHX Training, Rose has completed her English Level 2 and is currently studying to pass her Maths Level 2 course to help learners improve their basic maths skills, gain confidence with numbers and achieve their career goals.

Both courses allow learners to earn recognised qualifications that demonstrate the knowledge and understanding of essential skills, a valuable asset in the job market.

Rose said: “How the courses are delivered suits my needs, as I can access the learning at home. This fits around my home life and being a mum. I have thoroughly enjoyed my learning at PHX Training and hope that once I have finished I will still have time to go into the centre and catch up with the staff.”

Rose’s tutor Emma said: “It’s inspiring to see Rose’s development since she first came to visit us at PHX. She continues to show a great attitude and will have two recognised qualifications with us once she has finished her Maths Level 2 course.”

PHX Training is a North West training provider that offers a range of training and vocational courses, including basic English and maths and IT skills, up to specific sector qualifications in health and social care, warehousing and business administration. It has centres in Carlisle, Barrow, Workington, Morecambe, Blackburn, Preston and Blackpool.

It also supports people back in to work by building training plans and careers advice, free access to computers and printers, CV writing workshops and interview techniques, as well as access to local employers who are recruiting.