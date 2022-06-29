Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Families attend Reading's Art Exhibition Private View

Activate Learning June 29, 2022
0 Comments
Families attend Reading’s Art Exhibition Private View

Reading College welcomed friends and families to their Art Exhibition Private View last week. 

This was the first time since 2019 that the college had been able to host a private view, due to the pandemic. 

The art studio at the King’s Road campus was transformed into an art gallery by students on our Visual Arts and Design programmes. 

The exhibition features work from over 200 students from Level 1 through to Foundation and features a range of art styles including fashion, photography, mixed media, painting and sculpture. 

The exhibition is open to the public, staff and students until Thursday 30 June. 

One of the most striking pieces is a collection of paintings inspired by motherhood by Dominque Bailey-Boahene who is studying a Foundation Diploma in Art and Design at the college on King’s Road. 

“I chose to focus on motherhood. I did questionnaires with women to find out about their experience of motherhood and labour, and then reflected that in the colours to reflect the passion, the pain and the joy. 

“I used the acrylic painting technique for some of the pictures and also painted portraits of my mum, my grandmother and my godmother who have all influenced me as I’ve grown up and helped me to become the woman I am today. 

“It’s been fantastic to take part in the exhibition and to see others’ reaction to my work because I’d only seen it privately, but it’s been amazing to see my work and express my ideas.” 

In September, Dominque will be going to study Fine Art at Kingston University London. 

Nicola Fowler, Art and Design Lecturer at Activate Learning, said:

“It feels extra special, after having the pandemic over the last two years to be able to host a private view and invite friends and families in to see the exhibition. 

“For some of the students, it’s the first time they’ve seen work from the other years (Level 1-Foundation), and it’s been amazing to see a variety of work responding to different themes on display.”  

Find out about our Visual Arts and Design courses at Reading College

Published in: Education
Activate Learning

