Is £307 Million Enough for 175 College Estates? Or is it the £2.61 Student Meal Deal Problem?| FE Soundbite Edition 841

Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 841: 4th April 2026. Is £307 Million Enough to Maintain 175 College Estates? Or is it like the £2.61 per Day for Students, it won’t cover their lunch? | FE Soundbite Edition 841

This is the weekly e-newsletter and e-journal by FE News: ISSN 2732-4095. We know life is busy, so here’s a snapshot of the latest announcements and epic thought leadership articles from sector influencers and thought leaders across FE and Skills this week on FE News.

Gavin’s Reflective Perspective

Happy Easter!

Happy Easter, everyone… and welcome to Soundbite Edition 841.

£307 Million To Repair and Maintain Colleges Across England

Let me start with the announcements. £307 million to repair and maintain colleges across England. That’s welcome, of course it is… with allocations ranging from £6k to £7 million.. that is quite a range! But at least those who do receive an allocation have autonomy on how to use it (but strictly on the buildings). When you put it alongside the 0.5% funding rate rise that the sector got earlier this year (which is basically a real-terms cut), you start to see the tension.

Overall, £307 Million for college buildings, is good news for colleges, but… how about ITPs? With the 16 defunded apprenticeships announced the other day, the entire Management Apprenticeship pathway gone, where is the support for ITPs to deliver gold standard apprenticeships?

£307 Million to maintain college buildings is great, but… split that across 175 college estates (that is a LOT of buildings). A bit of Gavin maths… £307 Million, divided by 175 colleges estates, is roughly £2.1 Million per an estate, now that is not to be sniffed at… but no wonder the allocation range is £6k to £7 Million! Is it enough… probably not.

£307 Million Sounds Like a Lot… But So Did £2.61 Once

NUS Vice President for FE, Qasim Hussain highlighted in his exclusive article this week about free meals funding freeze for students at £2.61 per day. Basically, this is tight, you can’t buy much lunch with that! Is this similar to the £307M for the college buildings, it’s a good start, but you can buy a chocolate bar and a can of coke, not the meal deal that you really need to fill you up? £2.61 per day is 1990’s rates… have you employed any building contractors recently? £6,000 doesn’t buy much on a building, scarily, nor does £7 Million!

Mayfield’s Keep Britain Working

Then we have Mayfield’s Keep Britain Working Vanguard hitting 150 employers, representing 1.5 million workers across 24 sectors. The BSI Healthy Working Standard is now taking shape…but the momentum here seems genuinely significant. This isn’t just a review that sits on a shelf. This is moving. Seeing as economic inactivity due to ill health costs £212 billion per year… you can understand the incentive.

I am not sure if I get the new Keep Britain Language, Vanguards… doesn’t ‘Ronseal’ it for me… I know it means pioneers, trailfinders, but I hear it and it sounds like a brand for a lock on a van to me! Which isn’t the thing I think the Gov wants on this.

Now to my Top 3 thought leadership pieces this week.

Olly Newton from Edge Foundation makes the case that V Levels must learn the lessons from the T Levels roll-out… tight timescales, providers scrambling, and the first cohort starting in just 18 months. What are those lessons from the past?

Qasim Hussain, NUS VP for FE, highlights the free meals funding freeze… £2.61 a day, no increase to match schools, and nearly a million young people not in education, employment or training. As Qasim puts it, that’s baking in class inequality. I’d highly recommend checking it out.

I also really liked Scott Parkin’s from the Institute of Employability Professionals … view from the front line on the employability reforms, NEETs and more.

I hope you enjoy this week’s Soundbite. Happy Easter!

Gavin

Epic Exclusives Thought Leadership Articles

Our Top 3 Thought Leadership Articles This Week

For V Levels to succeed, they must learn the lessons of the roll-out of T Levels By Olly Newton, from Edge Foundation

The Free Meals Funding Freeze Will Bake in Inequalities By Qasim Hussain, NUS Vice President for Further Education

How the Construction Sector can Best Support T and V Levels By Sarah Fraser, Head of Social Value, and Nicola Millard, Acting Principal Sustainability Manager, at Willmott Dixon

This week, we also had some other Epic Exclusives!

Youth Unemployment Is Rising – Why This Could Be a Turning Point for Youth Opportunity By Scott Parkin, IEP

Half of those Planning a Move in 2026 do not Feel Confident Spotting a Job Scam By Matt Burney, Senior Strategic Advisor, Indeed

AI in Assessment: Moving from Experimentation to Responsible Implementation By Kavitha Ravindran, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer at sAInaptic

In an Age of AI, When Do Startups Need Human Support the Most? by Aldana Alsemaitt, Programs Associate at the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE)

Defunding The Level 2 Cleaning Hygiene Operative Apprenticeship Could Put Public Health and Social Mobility at Risk, Says £72bn Sector By British Cleaning Council

Announcements

£307 Million To Repair and Maintain Colleges In All Regions of England By DfE

Mayfield’s Keep Britain Working Vanguard Hits 150 Employers as BSI Healthy Working Standard Takes Shape by DWP

Defunded, Not Derailed: Mixed Study Programmes for 2026 | Episode Four – Level 3 Computing, IT and Cyber Security qualification Alternatives By Cambridge OCR



In The Know

We have two Collective Intelligence events planned for 2026… aka Collectives

We have big plans for upcoming Collectives, and you can get involved. One is on SEND in April… and another on NEETs in June. We have learnt a lot from the Green Mindset Collective and we are drawing from this on how to give people more voice, more influence on the report… and to make the report more action focused (the Green Mindset Collective had a playbook for people to use, not just a dusty report that is never accessed, but something usable as a takeaway for the entire sector).

On 24th April 2026, at Tavistock Square in London, join us for the Bridging the SEND Transition Collective in partnership with ETF

Join us for the Breaking Barriers Collective event in partnership with Edge Foundation, working together collectively to solve the NEET puzzle.

These aren’t conferences; these are collectives. These aren’t lectures or chalk and talk, but interactive: it’s rolling up your sleeves and making real change, where you get involved and actually give real input. These are two massively important Collectives, so join us and help shape the report and sector response!

By Danny O’Meara, Operations Manager, FE News and