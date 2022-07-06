Art Student selected by University of the Arts London to exhibit their work at Origins Creatives in London

Guildford College Art student Daniel Channon, 23, has been selected to exhibit his work at Origins Creatives, taking place at the Truman Brewery in July.

Daniel’s submission, titled ‘It Came to Me Like a Wave’, explores an underwater environment inspired by a diving trip the artist made off the coast of Cornwall and caught the attention of UAL Awarding Body’s curator amongst nearly 500 submissions.

Artist, Daniel, said, “I am really proud that my work has been selected for this exhibition. It’s the biggest piece of work I have created to date and I am very happy with how it turned out. I now hope to go on and start on the Art Foundation programme here at Guildford College as I love it here and everyone has been so supportive and friendly.”

Kat Baddeley, Daniel’s tutor at Guildford College, said:

“I am thrilled that Dan’s final major project piece was chosen by UAL for the Origin’s exhibition as we all recognised it as an outstanding piece of creative which thoroughly deserves the recognition it is getting.

“This is testament to a year of hard work and commitment by Dan and I wish him well for the next steps in his educational journey with us at Guildford College. We cannot wait to see what he goes on to create next!”

Origins Creatives is organised by UAL Awarding Body and provides art lovers, critics and industry professionals from the creative sector the chance to discover original creative talent from across the UK and celebrate students’ creativity and hard work.

The free exhibition showcases work from some of the UK’s most talented students in FE institutions studying across the UAL subject areas of Art and Design, Fashion Business and Retail, Creative Media, Music Performance and Production and Performing Arts.

This year, Origins Creatives will be an in-person exhibition at The Truman Brewery in Shoreditch. The exhibition will open with an invite-only private view on 21 July at 6pm. It will be open to the public from the 22 – 24 July, alongside an online showcase.

The exhibition will showcase selected work created by students from Levels 1, 2, 3 and 4 across all subject areas. You can expect to see a diverse range of painting, photography, drawing, sculpture, fashion and more. Within the exhibition, a Soundcloud music playlist and showreel of moving images comprised of student work will be played.

Ross Anderson, Director, UAL Awarding Body said:

“The UAL Awarding Body Origins Creatives show is my favourite moment of the year, and I’m so pleased that we’re able to return to a physical space this summer.

“Origins provides our awarding body community with the opportunity to come together and celebrate the wonderful work and amazing achievements of all our students, and recognise the remarkable efforts of the tutors and teachers who have supported them.

“The world needs creativity, now more than ever, and our students are bursting with it!”

Exhibition opening times for the public:

Friday 22 July, 10.30 – 5pm

Saturday 23 July, 10.30am – 5pm

Sunday 24 July, 11am – 3pm

Address:

G4 + G5,

The Truman Brewery,

Ely’s Yard,

Shoreditch,

E1 6QP

If you are interested in attending this event, please book >> https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/origins-creatives-2022-tickets-365680649667

