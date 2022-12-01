NFER review sheds light on impact of Covid-19 on young people’s mental health and wellbeing

A study reviewing evidence on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on children’s mental health and wellbeing has been published by the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER).

The research reviewed previously published UK data and undertook new analysis, looking for trends broken down by groups such as age, gender and disadvantage.

The various data sources used a wide variety of methods, definitions and approaches. This meant drawing comparisons and conclusions was challenging, that findings were mixed – sometimes conflicting – and should therefore be treated in context and with caution.

While the picture is complex, the research did suggest that:

Secondary-aged girls were more likely than secondary-aged boys to have experienced a decline in their mental health during the pandemic; secondary-aged boys’ mental health showed some signs of improvement during the same period.

Young primary-aged boys showed a greater decline in their mental health during the pandemic than young primary-aged girls. The mental health of primary-aged girls fluctuated more than that of boys.

Children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) had lower wellbeing and mental health before the pandemic and this persisted through the pandemic.

Disadvantaged children and young people were not more negatively impacted during the pandemic than their non-disadvantaged peers, but it is clear that disadvantage is associated with lower overall wellbeing and mental health.

Evidence suggests that the restrictions in early 2021 may have had a more negative impact on mental health and wellbeing than those at the start of the pandemic (March-June 2020).

For some young people, particularly those with pre-existing poorer mental health, the first lockdown (March-June 2020) may have been associated with some improvement in their mental health.

Liz Twist, Head of Assessment Research and Product Development at NFER, and one of the authors of the study said:

“Our research illustrates that the pandemic has had a greater impact on some pupils than on others.

“A child’s ability to learn and thrive will be adversely affected by poor mental health and so it is vital that schools have access to specialist support for children and young people.

“Early intervention is vital to reduce the risk of pupils suffering from significant difficulties later in life.”

The study complements an NFER report in March 2022 which focused on evidence detailing the impact of Covid-19 on pupil attainment in England.

Sector Response

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“As this study shows, the impact of the pandemic has clearly been felt by pupils, with some students experiencing more disruption than others.

“Our members consistently raise pupil mental health and wellbeing as one of their top priorities. They are on the front line when it comes to identifying and supporting children and young people’s mental health needs, but the funding for accessible and timely professional support has been stripped away by lack of investment into education and health over the last decade. Teachers are not mental health specialists and cannot be expected to provide the specialist support that children and young people need.

“It’s crucial that when school staff identify a mental health need with a pupil they are able to get the specialist help that is required. There is a real urgency to the call for additional resources to support the mental health and wellbeing of pupils and this includes vital early help and support as well as more specialist services. The government must ensure that every school has fully funded mental health support available for their pupils and it is essential that they increase the capacity of social care, health and other services to meet the growing demand and to reduce waiting times.”

