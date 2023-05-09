PRINCIPAL AMONGST COLLEGE EMPLOYEES RECOGNISED FOR LONG SERVICE

More than 30 employees of North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) with a combined service of over 820 years have been recognised with a special afternoon tea celebration at the college’s Nuneaton Campus.

With 40 years’ service, IT team leader Dhirajlal Chauhan, known to colleagues as ‘DC’, was originally based at the college’s Wigston Campus for 35 years before transferring to Nuneaton in 2018. He said, “I love IT, it’s always changing, and I have learnt an enormous amount over the years. I enjoy the team spirit and we always work well together.”

Celebrating 25 years’ service were Helen Nixon, learning and skills manager for childcare, health and social care, Shelley Marvin, lecturer in beauty therapy and vocational link worker Beverley Buswell. With 20 years’ service complete, key worker Liz Tillesley, and beauty therapy lecturer Rebecca McNulty joined college principal and chief executive Marion Plant, OBE FCGI in marking 20 years at NWSLC.

Professor Ray Linforth, Chair of the Corporation, himself a former lecturer at the college, commended Marion for her service during which time she has been responsible for achieving the college’s first Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ grade, leading a federation with South Leicestershire College and the subsequent merger that created North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College in 2017. Marion has overseen the development of a dedicated creative arts Hinckley Campus, set up the Midland Academies Trust, and launched both the MIRA Technology Institute and the Centre for Logistics Education and Research.

Ray Linforth said, “It is fantastic to see so many people here and their loyalty and long service is a testament to the college and its leaders. The affection and trust employees have for Marion shines through, and everyone knows that she always does the best she can for students and for all the college staff.”

Marion Plant, who started her career as a nurse and health visitor, joined the college in 2003 as a lecturer before progressing into management roles and was appointed principal in 2004. She said, “It is a privilege to lead NWSLC and the Midland Academies Trust and I am deeply proud of all those recognised at this event today and of their achievements. We are on a journey together, always learning, and constantly facing new challenges. It’s so important that we all enjoy the experience because we spend a great deal of our lives at work.”

Published in