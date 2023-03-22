RCA named leading university for art and design globally for 9th consecutive year

The Royal College of Art (RCA) in London has been ranked the number 1 university for art & design internationally for the 9th consecutive year, according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023 – the largest world-wide survey of academic and industry opinion.

The latest results demonstrate the College’s reputation by scoring 100% for academic reputation, and 93.5% for employer reputation.

Dr Paul Thompson, Vice-Chancellor of the Royal College of Art, said:

“The fact that the RCA has been ranked as the top art and design university in the world for the past nine consecutive years is testament to the talent, flair and skill of our staff and students.

“In the last twelve months, we have opened a new Design & Innovation campus in Battersea designed by Herzog & de Meuron; we’ve joined forces with HM The King and our Chancellor Sir Jony Ive to develop new start-up businesses tackling the climate crisis, landfill waste and the loss of biodiversity in the Terra Carta Design Lab; and we’ve delivered important global partnerships across industry and civil society that will inform elements of the way we live and thrive well into the future, such as our AiDLab research project in Hong Kong, or our role as a UN Ocean Decade Implementing Partner.

“In the coming year, we’re more focused than ever before on championing the interdisciplinarity and impact of our research, knowledge exchange, innovation and world-leading teaching in addressing global challenges.”

