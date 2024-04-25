RNN Group to Open £4million Construction Centre in September

RNN Group (made up of Rotherham College, Dearne Valley College, North Notts College and University Centre Rotherham (UCR) is currently in the midst of a £4million brand new Construction Centre and Virtual Reality Suite build at Rotherham College.

The RNN Group won the award of money from the Department for Education last year and the build began in September to to remodel, repurpose and upgrade the facilities in Rotherham College’s Clifton building to provide training for Brick and Joinery students and Advanced professional construction students. Additionally, the college has received further funds for further refurbishments to include classrooms and facilities to enhance our computing curriculum including a Virtual Reality Suite, as well as Higher Technical Qualification (HTQ) classrooms.

The build is on target to be completed by September 2024 ready for a new set of learners to enjoy the facilities as well as current learners, who have been using the Rawmarsh Road Centre for a number of years, to be housed all together in the main central Rotherham College campus.

Jason Austin, CEO and Principal said, “Construction is a core and developing area for the region and especially so following South Yorkshire becoming the UK’s first Investment Zone which will create 8,000 new jobs and bring £1.2bn of private investment by 2030.”

“This build is great news for Rotherham College students both current and those starting in September as learners will be taught in state-of-the-art facilities in both construction and digital subjects, which are both key sectors.”

The Group has been granted £15m of Capital funding including a £4 million T Level refurbishment project at North Notts College for Health and Social Care and Hair and Beauty as well as half a million pounds of funding for Dearne Valley College Animal Care and Land based Management, and Health where repurposing of facilities for Higher Technical Qualifications has been completed, the remainder of the funds are to be used for general improvements to the buildings and facilities.