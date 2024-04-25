Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

RNN Group to Open £4million Construction Centre in September

RNN April 25, 2024
0 Comments
Rotherham College new building

RNN Group (made up of Rotherham College, Dearne Valley College, North Notts College and University Centre Rotherham (UCR) is currently in the midst of a £4million brand new Construction Centre and Virtual Reality Suite build at Rotherham College.

The RNN Group won the award of money from the Department for Education last year and the build began in September to to remodel, repurpose and upgrade the facilities in Rotherham College’s Clifton building to provide training for Brick and Joinery students and Advanced professional construction students. Additionally, the college has received further funds for further refurbishments to include classrooms and facilities to enhance our computing curriculum including a Virtual Reality Suite, as well as Higher Technical Qualification (HTQ) classrooms.

The build is on target to be completed by September 2024 ready for a new set of learners to enjoy the facilities as well as current learners, who have been using the Rawmarsh Road Centre for a number of years, to be housed all together in the main central Rotherham College campus.

Jason Austin, CEO and Principal said, “Construction is a core and developing area for the region and especially so following South Yorkshire becoming the UK’s first Investment Zone which will create 8,000 new jobs and bring £1.2bn of private investment by 2030.”

“This build is great news for Rotherham College students both current and those starting in September as learners will be taught in state-of-the-art facilities in both construction and digital subjects, which are both key sectors.”

The Group has been granted £15m of Capital funding including a £4 million T Level refurbishment project at North Notts College for Health and Social Care and Hair and Beauty as well as half a million pounds of funding for Dearne Valley College Animal Care and Land based Management, and Health where repurposing of facilities for Higher Technical Qualifications has been completed, the remainder of the funds are to be used for general improvements to the buildings and facilities.

Published in: Education News | FE News
RNN

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .