Scanning Pens co-founders both awarded an OBE in the 2023 New Year honours list

Exporters and business leaders recognised in this list include co-founders John (‘Jack’) Churchill and Toby Sutton, both awarded an OBE for services to international trade and to people with special educational needs and disabilities. Scanning Pens previously were awarded the Queen’s Award for Business in 2021.

Over the last 20 years, Jack Churchill – who himself is dyslexic – and Toby Sutton, have built an assistive technology powerhouse at the heart of the dyslexia and special needs communities. Scanning Pens is an organisation that provides portable text-to-speech pen scanners which empower young and adult readers by giving them the tool to instantly access printed text anywhere. This assistive technology is now used daily by thousands of schools, workplaces and in prisons. The organisation has for many years been active both in the UK and in more than 100 countries. More than 50% of the company’s business is attributed to international trade, and it now has offices in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia and India.

Jack Churchill and Toby Sutton, co-founders of Scanning Pens Ltd, said:

“To say we are honoured by this announcement is an understatement. When we first started this venture over 20 years ago, we saw the opportunity to establish a business that could help millions of individuals with their literacy needs. Looking back, it is fantastic to know that through our technology we have supported so many to succeed.

“The success of Scanning Pens has allowed us to establish a goodwill organisation, Succeed With Dyslexia, which has made a reality of our wish to spread awareness around dyslexia through positive stories within this often-forgotten community.

“Without the support of our families and the whole team, neither of us would be receiving an OBE today. We look forward to many years ahead as we drive our business forward, whilst at the same time helping even more individuals in their daily lives.”

