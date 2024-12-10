WestonBot: An AI-Powered Assistant to Support Student Success

Weston College is thrilled to announce its selection for an exclusive trial of WestonBot, an innovative AI tool designed to enhance student support services. The college has been chosen by Jisc, the UK’s leading education and technology not-for-profit, to participate in this pioneering project, aimed at transforming the way students access welfare, library, and academic resources.

WestonBot will provide 24/7 support, offering answers to a wide range of student queries related to course materials, college services, and more. Accessible via the MyWeston App, WestonBot is designed to ensure that students can access reliable assistance whenever they need it.

What is WestonBot?

WestonBot is an intelligent virtual assistant designed to provide real-time support to students across a range of areas:

Welfare Support: Whether students need information about mental health resources, self-help tips or help with worries and concerns, WestonBot is here to guide them toward the right support.

Library Assistance: WestonBot makes it easier than ever for students to find textbooks, access research materials, or get help with referencing.

Academic Services: From time management strategies and exam preparation support, WestonBot can help students stay on track with their studies and access key academic resources.

Being part of the Jisc trial puts Weston College at the forefront of digital innovation in education, ensuring that we offer our students cutting-edge tools to support their academic journey. WestonBot will allow students to access information quickly, without the need to wait for office hours or support queues, ensuring their concerns are addressed promptly and efficiently.

“We understand that students’ schedules and study needs are increasingly diverse, and WestonBot is here to meet them,” said Chloe Wilde, Weston College’s Head of Student Support Services. “By providing on-demand support and helping students navigate their academic journey, WestonBot complements our commitment to fostering a student-centred learning environment.”

WestonBot not only assists with immediate questions but also intelligently escalates complex enquiries to the relevant college department, ensuring a smooth handover to human support when needed.

Weston College is proud to introduce WestonBot as a valuable resource to its learning community, underscoring the college’s dedication to embracing innovative solutions that empower students and enhance their academic experience.