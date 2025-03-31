Students on the right frequency to launch new radio station

PUPILS and staff at a top 10 school are on the right frequency to launch a new radio station.

Members of the Business Club at St Gerard’s School in Bangor are putting together a strategy to set up a broadcasting platform that will stand as an “education resource” and deliver “interesting and informative” programmes for the local community.

As part of their studies, pupils have secured a start-up budget to get the project underway and plan to generate revenue, so the station is self-sufficient within two years.

They are being supported by learning and development consultantJacky Leonard and Simon Wynne, operations director at Bayside Radio in Colwyn Bay.

The group – from Years 7 upwards – meet regularly after school and are conducting market research, identifying key demographics including age groups, and have received feedback from parents and residents.

“The pupils have been working hard this term in coming up with ideas, looking at examples of best practice from other schools and community stations and linking the entertainment aspect with academia,” said Jacky.

“As well as being a fun project it will also give them experience of broadcast media and build confidence in presenting, public speaking, journalism, editing and the technical sides of working in radio and the creative industries.

“Our ultimate aim is for the station to be available for the local community online, notably parents and carers, bringing in guest speakers from local businesses, well-known characters and media professionals, forming new partnerships in north west Wales and beyond.”

Simon added: “The enthusiasm and creativity of the students so far has really impressed me; the teamwork has been fantastic and I’m very confident that we will see some very positive outcomes both from a school and skills perspective before too long.

“I’m certain we have some shining stars in our midst and I’m hoping by working on this project we will help the pupils hone their business and communication potential.”

The learners will also explore what content to air, and different formats such as podcasts, streaming platforms, interviews and news affecting the city, and wider region.

They are also looking to attract sponsors, grant opportunities and advertisers to help fund equipment and relevant costs, with plans for events and activities this summer, in addition to social media and a web presence.

“A solid proposal in these areas should help demonstrate both the academic value and financial viability of a school radio station, paving the way for long-term success and community impact,” said Jacky.

“We are in the early stages but have already made progress and the challenge now is to meet deadlines and milestones, engage with the community and ensure when it’s time to launch we know our audience and have everything in place to deliver programming which is both educational and entertaining – we look forward to sharing more news soon!”