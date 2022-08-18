Shopping Cart

From education to employment
School leavers encouraged to consider a career in animal care to help plug national shortage

FE News Editor August 18, 2022
This week thousands of students around the country will receive the results of their all-important GCSE and A-Level exams.

And for those still unsure about what to do now that their studies have come to an end, a leading awarding organisation is urging them to consider a career in pet grooming.

There is a shortage of dog groomers nationwide, meaning that a career as a groomer can be both rewarding and lucrative, but top quality training is essential.

Committed to improving and supporting animal industries, the iPET Network is the first port of call for anyone considering a career in animal care.

And following an upsurge in the number of ‘must groom’ pets, thanks to the popularity of breeds such as labradoodle and cockapoo, now is the time to work with animals in a fun and creative career.

Sarah Mackay and Fern Gresty, who founded the iPET Network, said: “Working with animals and running their own business is at the top of many school leavers’ wish list, and for others dog grooming could be a great place to start on the road to a career as a vet.

“Pet groomers are a key player in preserving animal welfare in this country, and it is our belief that all of our pet groomers should be qualified to a high standard, for the safety of animals, and so that we can continue to have pride in our fantastic industries.”

As well as grooming, the iPET Network has a portfolio of other animal care courses, such as canine nutrition, canine first aid and breeding.

Learners qualify ready to start their own business, in industries where you can make your career as big or small as you wish.

Sarah and Fern added: ” The iPET Network’s aim is to be the Awarding Organisation of choice for Training Providers, Employers and Learners in the Animal Care and Veterinary Science Sector.

“Our mission is to improve animal welfare through education and boost animal care professions with high quality industry-led training.”

Published in: Education
FE News Editor

