School’s ambitious plans to go carbon neutral

Malvern College has today launched ambitious plans to make its campus carbon neutral by 2050

The school, nestled at the foot of the picturesque Malvern Hills in Worcestershire, will be holding its first ever Green Giving Day on 20 and 21 June to help raise funds to reduce its carbon footprint and make its historic buildings fit for the future.

The College, working with its alumni association, the Malvernian Society, plans to redevelop its campus, retrofitting its historic and listed buildings, many of which date from the 1800s.

The school will cut emissions by changing how the buildings are heated and lit, reduce energy waste through insulation and energy efficient glazing, invest in renewable energy, and generate its own energy, with solar, wind and air-source options all being explored.

Headmaster Keith Metcalfe said:

“For over 150 years at Malvern College, we’ve believed in preparing for tomorrow. That’s why, together with the Malvernian community, we are launching our first ever Green Giving Day, founded on the ambition to make our campus carbon neutral by 2050. Old Malvernians, parents, staff and pupils will unite to prepare for the future. Together, we can take the first steps to reduce our carbon footprint and safeguard our heritage buildings and beautiful setting for future generations.”

Over the last year, the College has been working with Purcell Architects and CBG Consultants to develop a long-term plan, which will place sustainability at the heart of all it does. Pupils and other key stakeholders have been consulted and a new 10-year Masterplan will be finalised this summer.

Mr Metcalfe continued: “We are taking our lead from our pupils, who are passionate advocates for protecting the planet and their future world. They are the bright minds who will shape our future, and forge careers in sustainability. We must change and adapt for their sake, and that of their children and grandchildren.”

“Studying at Malvern College is a huge privilege,” said Lower Sixth pupil, Isabel Barrett. “But I have been saddened to learn that the beautiful buildings I learn and live in, are not as green as they first seem; this is a green campus but it’s not ‘green’ in environmental terms. I want to feel optimistic about the future; if we all make little changes, great things can be achieved.”

The College has recently created sustainability-focused senior leadership opportunities for pupils, including the appointment of an Eco Rep in each of its 11 boarding houses and the creation of an Environmental Action Group led by pupils. Recent pupil-driven eco activities have included planting 50 trees on its campus, with more planned for later in the year, a thrift sale, and a ‘trashion’ fashion show. Many pupil activities are planned for Green Giving day itself, including a kilowatt energy cycling competition, green bake sale, the launch of a Sustainability Suggestion Box and a film screening of the award-winning documentary Fashion Reimagined.

“This is a watershed moment for the College,” said Mr Metcalfe. “Becoming carbon neutral will be the biggest transformation since our founders’ vision 158 years ago.

“Sustainability is critical for our future mission so that we can continue to develop outstanding, intellectually curious and resilient young people. We want Malvernians to be partners from the very beginning as we create a Malvern College that is greener for future generations.”

