From education to employment

SERC Creche Team Finalists for National Award

SERC April 20, 2023
0 Comments
SERC Creche Team Finalists for National Award

Staff at the Little SERC creche, at South Eastern Regional College’s (SERC) Newcastle Campus (County Down, Northern Ireland) have reached the finals of the Pearson National Teaching Awards 2023, in the Early Years Team of the Year category.

The Pearson National Teaching Awards are an annual celebration of exceptional teachers, founded in 1998 by Lord David Puttnam, to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they teach. 

Little SERC was established in Newcastle in December 2020, with support from the Coastal Communities Fund. It provides professional care, safe and stimulating play and enjoyable learning for children of adults enrolled on Restart and Access courses at the campus. This access to childcare is crucial in helping parents gain skills and progress to work or onto further and higher education. The Little SERC team has a combined total of 72 years of childcare experience between them, and work collaboratively with the tutors to provide a holistic education and support package to local families. The team also works with outside agencies, such as Home Start or Social Services, to reach people in the area who would benefit from the opportunity to return to education.

Heather McKee, SERC Director of Strategic Planning, Quality and Support, says the team is delighted to be shortlisted for a Pearson Award:

“It is very exciting to be among the finalists for this award, especially as it acknowledges the work of each of the staff at Little SERC. We pride ourselves on providing a happy, safe environment that allows children to develop at their own pace, with their social, emotional, physical and intellectual needs taken into account. Research with student parents has found high levels of satisfaction with all aspects of Little SERC. The creche team works with teaching staff to deliver a strong social support network for families and we know the impact of their work reaches beyond the campus. Having this recognised through the Pearson Awards shortlist is an honour.”

The winners will be announced on 21st June – SERC wishes the Little SERC staff the best of luck.  

Visit www.serc.ac.uk to unlock your future #BetterOffAtSERC.

Published in: Education, Work and leadership
SERC
The most successful college in Northern Ireland, offering Full-time and Part-time courses, plus bespoke business training and services designed to get results.

Responses

