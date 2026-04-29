Net zero won’t retrofit itself: why skills are the real bottleneck

The UK’s commitment to net zero is no longer in question. Targets are set, funding streams are in motion and low-carbon technologies are well understood. Yet delivery continues to lag behind ambition. The reason is uncomfortable, but increasingly clear: we are trying to deliver a system-wide transition without a workforce that has been consistently prepared for it.

Nowhere is this more visible than in retrofit. Decarbonising the UK’s ageing housing stock is essential to meeting climate targets, improving health outcomes and reducing fuel poverty. However, despite widespread agreement on its importance, progress on the ground remains uneven.

Retrofit is a system, not a trade

Retrofit is still too often spoken about as if it were a single occupation or a narrow technical discipline. In reality, it is a system of interconnected roles and decisions. Assessment, design, installation, coordination, quality assurance and occupant engagement all matter, and weaknesses in any one area can undermine overall outcomes.

The sector has lived with the consequences of fragmented delivery before. Previous programmes left a legacy of poor-quality work and damaged public confidence, often because activity moved faster than capability. That history makes it imperative that today’s retrofit effort is underpinned by robust skills development, not just rapid delivery.

At NOCN Group, we consistently see that competence in retrofit requires more than technical skill. It depends on shared understanding: how buildings behave, why fabric-first approaches matter, and how moisture, ventilation and heat interact over time. Without that foundation, even experienced workers can struggle to deliver consistently good outcomes.

Green skills are becoming core skills

There is also a broader shift underway in how green skills themselves are understood. Sustainability is moving from being viewed as specialist knowledge to becoming a form of everyday workplace literacy. In much the same way that digital capability evolved into a baseline expectation, green skills are now becoming core to what it means to be competent at work.

This shift has particular relevance for retrofit. Understanding energy efficiency, resource use, long-term performance and occupant behaviour is no longer confined to assessors or coordinators. These considerations shape decisions made on site, in programme management and at leadership level. Treating green skills as optional or peripheral risks leaving large parts of the workforce underprepared.

From a skills system perspective, this challenges traditional approaches to training. Sustainability cannot sit in a standalone module or be bolted on at the end. It needs to be embedded across learning, shaping professional judgement as well as technical practice. That is how confidence and consistency are built.

From ambition to a confident workforce

Retrofit is often framed as a recruitment challenge, but in reality it is a workforce transition issue. The people needed to deliver retrofit already exist across construction, housing and building services. What has changed is the context in which they operate.

Higher standards, greater scrutiny and the complexity of working in occupied homes all raise expectations. Recognised qualifications and standards-based training are not about bureaucracy; they are about supporting individuals through that transition and giving employers confidence that investment in skills will translate into quality outcomes.

The ongoing challenge is aligning national ambition with local delivery. Funding mechanisms can support rapid progress, but only where they connect to coherent pathways that employers understand and learners can build on over time.

Building something that lasts

As retrofit activity gathers pace, the focus needs to move beyond speed and scale to sustainability and maturity. The real test is whether we can retain skills, embed quality and create progression routes that make retrofit a long-term career, not a short-term opportunity.

Net zero will ultimately be judged by outcomes in real homes, not by the volume of policy announcements. Skills are what turn ambition into reality. Retrofit remains one of the clearest tests of whether the existing skills system is equipped to meet that challenge.

By Steve Thompson, Commercial Director, NOCN Group