Shawbrook partners with education charity to lift lid on careers in financial services for young people

Shawbrook is striving to improve opportunities for more young people by giving them exclusive insight into a career in the financial services industry.

Through a new partnership with education charity Future First, Shawbrook will offer state school and college students the support, advice and encouragement they need to consider a career in financial services and allow the business to connect with up-and-coming talent.

Using the Future First Hub, a social media style platform which enables volunteers to safely communicate with students, Shawbrook employees will use their skills, knowledge and experiences to guide young people from schools all over the country through both in-person and virtual workshops, online mentoring and much more.

Alongside a significant six figure donation over the next three years, the company will also host insight days at their offices, where young people will learn more about what life is like in the industry. Employees will also create multiple pieces of engaging, relevant content, letting young people into their lives as professionals in the sector, talking about their personal education and professional pathway, and the choices that led them to where they are today.

It can be difficult for young students to imagine life after school or college and Future First is the only UK charity helping young people in state schools and colleges broaden their horizons by connecting them with relatable role models.

Debbie Griffin, Chief People & Marketing Officer for Shawbrook said:

“We’re delighted to be working with Future First and helping the next generation find career opportunities that they perhaps didn’t know existed. Many of us at Shawbrook started our careers in financial services via non-traditional routes, so we’re passionate about creating more diversity in the workplace and enabling others to benefit as we have.”

“We’re pleased that the financial support we are providing will make the Future First Hub available to more schools, and we’re excited to give students opportunities to engage with our people so they can learn more about the wide range of careers available in an organisation like ours.”

Lorraine Langham, Future First CEO, added:

“Too many young people don’t know anyone in a job they want to do and lack confidence for the future. You can’t be what you can’t see, which is why it’s so important for young people from all backgrounds to have the chance to talk to people about their careers and the choices they made. Connecting with employees from a company such as Shawbrook offers young people the chance to put themselves in that environment, see things from a different perspective and realise their potential.”

“They may never have considered a career in the financial services sector as a possibility for them, but it’s opportunities like this that can change those misconceptions and in turn widen the talent pool for the sector.”

