Siemens Gamesa and Hull College to Power the Region’s Renewable Energy Workforce with New Apprenticeship Opportunities

A new wave of apprenticeship opportunities is set to power the future of renewable energy in the Hull and Humber region, as Siemens Gamesa and Hull College join forces to develop the workforce of tomorrow.

As the UK moves towards its 2050 net zero target, the demand for skilled workers in renewable energy has never been greater. The Humber region is playing a leading role in the transition to clean energy, and at the heart of this effort is the Siemens Gamesa Hull Blade Factory – the UK’s largest offshore wind manufacturing facility – which employs around 1,300 people, including more than 850 recruits over the last 18 months.

Now, with an ongoing commitment to investing in local talent, Siemens Gamesa is looking to expand its team further, by offering up to 30 new apprenticeship roles. Working closely with Hull College, these structured training programmes will provide fresh talent with industry-leading skills, offering long-term career prospects in a sector that is reshaping the future of energy.

Apprenticeships That Build Careers

Applicants interested in undertaking an apprenticeship with Siemens Gamesa must meet specific eligibility criteria, which will be assessed as part of the application process. To be eligible, candidates must have achieved a Grade 4 or above in both English and Maths at GCSE level (or an equivalent qualification). Additionally, due to the health and safety requirements of Siemens Gamesa, applicants must also be at least 17 years old at the start of the apprenticeship in Autumn 2025.

Hull College will play an integral role in supporting the development of these apprentices, ensuring they receive expert training, industry insights, and hands-on experience throughout their learning journey. With its strong reputation for delivering high-quality technical education and apprenticeship training, the college will provide dedicated tutors, state-of-the-art facilities, and tailored support to help apprentices gain the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to succeed in the renewable energy industry.

Liz Ridley, Executive Director at the Institute of Employability at Hull College, said:

“Apprenticeships offer a fantastic route into long-term careers, and we are delighted to be working with Siemens Gamesa on this initiative. This is an exciting opportunity for people in Hull and the Humber region to build careers in a sector that is shaping the future. Renewable energy is a rapidly growing industry, and through these apprenticeships, Hull College is helping to create a workforce that will drive the UK’s progress towards net zero.”

Andy Sykes, Plant Director of the Hull Blade Factory, said:

“Investing in our local workforce is paramount to driving innovation and sustaining our operations. These apprenticeships not only equip individuals with essential skills but also strengthen our ties to the community. By nurturing talent across various disciplines, we’re building a resilient team poised to lead in the renewable energy industry. The integration of new apprentices signifies a commitment to innovation, community engagement, and the development of a skilled workforce ready to tackle the challenges of the future, further enhancing the region’s reputation as a pioneer of low-carbon technology.”

Expressions of Interest are now open for these exciting opportunities, with successful candidates set to begin their apprenticeships later this year.