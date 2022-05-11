SLC launches 22/23 application service for part-time and postgraduate study

The Student Loans Company (SLC) has launched its application service for postgraduate and part-time undergraduate study for the 22/23 academic year.

And the message to students is to get their applications in early to ensure they have their finance in place at term start.

Part-time undergraduate students in England can apply for funding to pay for their tuition fees and some students may also be able to apply for a Maintenance Loan to help with their living costs. Postgraduate students can apply for either a Postgraduate Master’s Loan or a Postgraduate Doctoral Loan to help them with tuition fees and living costs.

Chris Larmer, SLC Executive Director, Operations said:

“SLC exists to support people to invest in their futures through further and higher education by providing trusted, transparent, flexible and accessible student finance services. It’s an important milestone in our organisation as we launch the service for part time undergraduate and postgraduate students. We know many students will have been waiting for this to happen and we want to encourage students to get their applications in early so they can start the new academic year with funding in place.”

The easiest way for part-time undergraduate and postgraduate students to apply is online at https://studentfinance.campaign.gov.uk/ Applications can take six to eight weeks to process and students will be contacted if any additional information is needed.

Chris added:

“We know that the next few months will be an exciting but busy time for students, as they prepare for the Autumn term. Whether they are planning to study part-time, or are embarking on a postgraduate course, applying for student finance now will give them a head start as they begin to get organised for the year ahead. It’s quick and easy to do and once they’ve submitted their application they can relax – we will contact them if there is anything else we need.”

To help part-time and postgraduate students with their applications for funding, SLC has produced the following key facts:

Key facts about funding for part-time undergraduate students

Part-time undergraduate students can apply for Tuition Fee Loans. If your course started on or after 1 August 2018 you can also apply for a Maintenance Loan. Part-time distance learning students are not eligible for Maintenance Loans unless they cannot attend their course in person because of a disability.

The amount of Maintenance Loan you get depends on: Where you live while studying Your household income Your course intensity (we measure this by asking you how many module credits you will study – check with your university or college if you are not sure).

You need to reapply for funding for each year of your course.

You start repaying your loan the April after you finish or leave your course or the April four years after the start of your course (even if you are still studying), whichever comes first. You repay 9% of what you earn over the repayment threshold.

Watch our short film for more information on part time funding: Introduction to student finance for part-time students

Key facts about the Postgraduate Master’s/Doctoral Loan

You can get funding to help with course fees and living costs

The amount you get is not based on your income or your family’s

You only need to apply once even if your course is longer than a year. The loan is divided equally across each year of the course.

You start repaying your Postgraduate Master’s or Doctoral Loan the April after you finish or leave your course. You repay 6% of what you earn over the repayment threshold. If you have other student loans you repay these at the same time.

·Students can find out more about the Post Graduate Doctoral and Master’s Loans by watching the following short films:

