Social Work programmes shortlisted for national award

The University of Chester’s Social Work programmes have been shortlisted for a prestigious award in recognition of extraordinary practice.

The programmes, which are based at University Centre Warrington, have been selected as a finalist for University of the Year in the annual Social Worker of the Year Awards.

The University delivers undergraduate and postgraduate pre-qualifying programmes for Social Work students including an apprentice and a foundation year programme. Social Work at the University of Chester is part of the Cheshire and Merseyside Social Work Teaching Partnership and academic staff work closely with local authorities as well as voluntary agencies across the region.

The University of Chester is one of three finalists in the University of the Year category and the winner will be announced at a special awards ceremony in London on Friday, November 4.

Supported by Coventry City Council, the University of the Year award recognises outstanding and effective social work education for its students and shaping the social workers of tomorrow into reflective, compassionate and resilient practitioners.

Peter Hay CBE, Chair of the Social Work Awards, said:

“We are delighted with the fantastic entries received this year. As a charity, our aim is to shine a light on the inspirational achievements of an often-overlooked profession. Thank you to all the people who took the time out of their day to nominate a friend, colleague, or team for an award this year. And, to all our finalists, congratulations! Being nominated for a national award, whilst supporting others during very challenging times, is a remarkable achievement of which you should be very proud.”

Dr Valerie Gant, Associate Professor of Social Work at the University of Chester, said:

“We are delighted to have been shortlisted for this prestigious award. We have a dynamic and hardworking staff team and are very proud of our social work students and the reputation of our programmes.”

