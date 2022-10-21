Sodexo extends its award-winning partnership with Northumbria University for a further two years

Sodexo has extended its award-winning partnership with Northumbria University for a further two years. The facilities management contract extension means Sodexo will continue to manage the Trinity Square and City Campus student accommodation.

Sodexo was appointed FM partner to Trinity Square in 2014, with the contract being extended in 2016 to include Northumbria University’s remaining seven student halls, accommodating over 2,000 students. The organisation provides a range of services which include managing reception, helpdesk, energy management, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and cleaning.

As part of the new contract, the team will deliver a 7-day-a-week operation, 365 days a year across Trinity Square and City Campus, with the aim of providing a more consistent approach to proactive and reactive service and ultimately an enhanced experience for students.

To ensure any facilities issues are dealt with promptly, Sodexo will also appoint Student Residential Ambassadors (SRA). SRA’s will receive thorough onboarding and robust training to become first responders for problems such as a leak in a flat. Trinity Square has previously trialled this peer-to-peer approach with the initiative working well. Students in this role will be able to add their experience to their CVs, therefore, improving their long-term employability.

The new contract will also see Wando, a digitalised FM platform, being introduced so students can report maintenance issues directly rather than visiting the helpdesk. Clients also have access to this integrated solution, so they have real-time visibility of any issues and how they’re being addressed across the estate.

SFG20, the mobile-enabled maintenance system which is recognised as the industry standard for building maintenance specifications, will continue to be delivered across the contract, ensuring a timely servicing of assets to reduce unexpected breakdown and inconvenience and minimise costs and extend equipment life.

Simon Knight, Managing Director of Universities, Sodexo UK & Ireland, said:

“We are delighted to extend our contract with Northumbria University after a very successful partnership over the last eight years. We will be making some significant changes to the existing services, which we hope will further enhance the student experience.

“We have a shared commitment to ensuring the health, safety and wellbeing of those we serve and have embedded social value into the heart of the services we will be provide.”

Students at Northumbria University will continue to benefit from Sodexo’s concierge service, Circles, which is designed to give students a helping hand by helping them to settle into university life by taking away the burden of everyday life admin tasks. The free service will also provide extra assistance when their study workload increases or during stressful exam periods.

Throughout the two years of the partnership, Sodexo will deliver £1.7m of social value through multiple employability workshops, career talks and charity events to create employment opportunities to kickstart students’ careers and promote social mobility.

Simon Newitt, Chief Financial Officer at Northumbria University, said:

“Over the last eight years, Sodexo has proven to be a valuable partner to the university. We look forward to continuing our partnership and enhancing our students’ experience at Northumbria.”

