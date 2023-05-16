Spurgeon’s College welcomes Pastor Rick Warren as its first honorary Chancellor

Spurgeon’s College, based in Croydon, London and one of the UK’s leading Christian Colleges, today jointly announced with Pastor Rick Warren his installation as its first honorary Chancellor. Pastor Warren will need no introduction for many Christians as an innovative American pastor, renowned author, and global influencer. Beyond his international renown and missionary work, Pastor Warren’s appointment as Chancellor reflects his own deep and personal connection to the College as his great, great grandfather studied at Spurgeon’s and was commissioned to Christian service by Mr Spurgeon himself. The video of Pastor Warren’s installation can be viewed here.

Pastor Warren is the founding Pastor of Saddleback Church in California, which grew to over 30,000 weekly attendees across nineteen locations, including four international campuses, and an online campus hosting listeners from around the world.

Pastor Warren is the author of The Purpose-Driven ChurchandThe Purpose-Driven Life, which have sold over 84 million copies worldwide. The Purpose-Driven Life has now been published in over 200 languages across more than 160 countries. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from California Baptist College, a Master of Divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, and a Doctor of Ministry from Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, California. In January 2009, Pastor Warren delivered the invocation at the inauguration of Barack Obama.

As Chancellor, Pastor Warren will play a key role in supporting the vision of the College to train men and women for Christian mission, ministry and leadership in the contemporary world. The ultimate aim of the College and Pastor Warren is to make Jesus known. In this way, their missions are aligned and seek to respond to the most recent census data showing that less than 5% of the UK population identify as practising Christians, yet 33% said they wanted to know more about Jesus.

As part of this mission, the College will be welcoming more students at Spurgeon’s through its online learning community, which can be accessed from anywhere in the world and for which Pastor Warren will be providing guest lectures, as well as calling on the global Christian community to invest in the College’s vision and cause.

Pastor Warren’s installation as the first Chancellor of Spurgeon’s College builds on the significant progress the College has made in recent years, culminating in its securing of Full Degree Awarding Powers in 2022. The award is not subject specific, and so permits the College to create new degrees in other disciplines in the future based on student demand and the College’s core mission. Through its ambitious plans to redevelop the campus and expand its teaching facilities, the College is aiming to become the first home-grown university in Croydon (United Kingdom) strengthening its educational offer for the local community, nation and the world.

Spurgeon’s College’s Chancellor, Pastor Rick Warren said:

“I am delighted to have officially joined Spurgeon’s College as its first Chancellor at this important time in its development and mission,” said Chancellor Warren. “The College has played a guiding role in my family’s history and I am grateful to God and the College for this opportunity to give back to this community.

“Spurgeon’s College has had a long and significant ministry,” Warren added. “But when we let the Holy Spirit lead us, our best days are always ahead of us. I have always believed that, and I believe it more today than ever before. I am excited and thankful to be beginning this work with the College.”

