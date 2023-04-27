St Mary’s announced as finalists at national awards

St Mary’s School in Cambridge is celebrating national award recognition after it was named a finalist for the ‘Boarding Innovation Award’ category in the highly regarded BSA Boarding Excellence Awards. Last month the school was also ranked in Fortune’s top 250 list of ‘World Leading Boarding Schools in 2023’.

Despite some tough competition, St Mary’s impressed the judges with its exceptional boarding offering at Mary Ward House, which now includes a new ‘Outduction Programme’ for residing pupils. Launched in January 2023, the programme aims to further prepare students for life beyond school, building upon the knowledge and skills already covered in the school’s wider PSHE curriculum.

Through a series of evening sessions, boarders in Year 13 are able to attend classes on topics including, managing finances, interview preparation, university tips and personal safety. Feedback from the sessions has been very positive and St Mary’s now has plans to expand and evolve the programme for 2024.

Claire Elliot, Head of Boarding at St Mary’s School, said:

“We are delighted to be shortlisted as finalists in the prestigious BSA Excellence Awards and to be recognised for our outstanding boarding offer. We listen to our boarders and always work proactively to meet their needs. The Outduction Programme is a great example of this approach and we’re delighted with the positive feedback from the first group of students. We look forward to building upon our programme and to the forthcoming announcements for the awards.”

St Mary’s offers boarding for girls aged 9 to 18 in its safe, modern accommodation at Mary Ward House. The house is set in tranquil surroundings, close to the centre of Cambridge and is within easy reach of the Junior School, Senior School and Sixth Form. Boarders come to St Mary’s from over 15 different countries, creating friendships that span the world.

The Boarding Schools’ Association (BSA) represents member boarding schools, championing boarding and promoting excellence. Winners of the BSA Boarding Excellence Awards will be announced on 2 May at the BSA annual conference.

