Streetwise students use commercial savvy to raise money for palliative care hospice

STREETWISE students used their commercial savvy to raise more than a thousand pounds for palliative care.

Level 3 BTEC Business learners from Coleg Cambria Yale in Wrexham ran a successful pop-up shop in aid of Nightingale House Hospice.

In less than 48 hours they gathered just under £700, which combined with an auction, a five-a-side football tournament and money donated by peers on the Uniformed Public Services course – £389 via a canoe challenge – came to more than £1267.

BTEC Business Lecturer Anne Williams-Redfern said: “This was part of their core units and Skills Challenge but also an opportunity to support an incredible local charity.

“I am so proud of them all, they showed great imagination and worked hard to help the hospice, going the extra mile to raise as much as they possibly could.

“They are a credit to the college and showed they have bright futures in business.”

Sarah Povey, Nightingale House Hospice’s Community and Events Fundraiser, praised the students for their kindness.

“Thank you so much to the learners and staff for raising an incredible £1267.20 for Nightingale House and congratulations on completing your challenges,” she said.

“We are so very grateful of the generous support we have received from both the Uniformed Public Services and BTEC level 3 Business cohorts over the past month.

“Our compassionate care relies on the generosity of super supporters like them raising vital funds for us.

“Your support makes all the difference. It means we can be there for more families when it matters, helping them fill their precious last days with love and care.”

