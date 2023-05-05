Shopping Cart

From education to employment

STUDENT CELEBRATES SHORTLIST PLACE AS LEICESTERSHIRE ‘YOUNG PERSON OF COURAGE’

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College May 5, 2023
0 Comments

A health and social care student from Leicester who was shortlisted as part of the Leicestershire Lord-Lieutenant’s awards celebrated her achievements a gala dinner at County Hall hosted by Lord-Lieutenant Mike Kapur, OBE.

Sophie Seeley, who was shortlisted in the ‘Young Person of Courage’ category, overcame challenging health issues to succeed in her studies and is on track to complete her diploma in health studies with flying colours at the Wigston Campus of North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) this summer. Sophie has applied to follow a degree in childhood play and childhood development at university later this year.

During her time at college, Sophie successfully completed a work placement as a teaching assistant at West Gate School in Leicester for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities. Despite being exempt from the placement as a result of her health issues, Sophie believed that the experience was essential to help her achieve her career goal. As part of the year-long placement, during which time Sophie was hospitalised for five weeks, she worked with five-year-olds on reading, maths and English and Makaton.

Emma Ball, Industry Placement Team Leader for NWSLC said,

“Sophie really enjoyed her placement, gained in self-confidence, and found observing the children’s development highly rewarding. All the staff who worked with Sophie at West Gate School have been full of praise for her. The children in the class have responded to her exceptionally well. During the placement Sophie developed excellent skills and readiness for a work environment. She feels that she has learnt a lot from the teachers and teaching assistants that she has been working with.”

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said,

“We are delighted that Sophie has been recognised in this way for her dogged determination to succeed against the odds. At NWSLC, we help our students to develop a solid foundation for employment with a broad range of skills that provide them with the aptitude to join the workforce. We welcome all students, regardless of their starting point. There is a place for everyone at NWSLC and we support a high number of students for whom achieving their qualifications has called on them to overcome significant odds. We wish Sophie the very best of luck with her plans to move on to university and into a career that she enjoys.”

Published in: Education
North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College
MIRA Technology Institute

