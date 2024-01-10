Students excel in CollegesWales Sport Ability Counts football tournament

Teams from across Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s campuses competed in the CollegesWales Sport Ability Counts Football Tournament in Colwyn Bay.

The Parc Eirias event, organised by CollegesWales Sport with support from the Grŵp and funding from Disability Sport Wales, was for Independent Living Skills and pre-vocational learners.

Around 100 learners took part, with four teams competing from Coleg Llandrillo, two from Coleg Menai and two teams made up of Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor and Glynllifon students.

The eight teams were split into two groups, playing each team in their group before going on to the knockout stages.

The tournament was won by a team from Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor and Glynllifon, who beat their Coleg Menai counterparts in the final.

Both teams will now go through to the Ability Counts Welsh national finals in Cardiff.

Ollie Coles, Grŵp Llandrillo Menai and Welsh Rugby Union Rugby Engagement Officer, said the inaugural event was a huge success.

He said: “We’re massively proud to have hosted the first North Wales Ability Counts Football Tournament in collaboration with Colegau Cymru and Disability Sport Wales. 100 ILS and pre-vocational learners from across Coleg Llandrillo, Coleg Menai, Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor and Coleg Glynllifon took part in the event, which was open to those of all abilities.

“I’m looking forward to heading down to Cardiff with our winning teams from Coleg Menai and Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor / Glynllifon for the National Tournament. Congratulations to all those who took part.”

Rob Baynham, ColegauCymru Sports coordinator, said:

“Ability Counts football is one of the highlights of the FE sporting calendar and it was fantastic to see the first North Wales event proving such a success.

“To engage over 100 learners with additional learning needs in an event of this kind is testament to the commitment of FE colleges to the wellbeing of their learners.

“Congratulations to everyone involved, with a special mention to the winning team from Coleg Meirion Dwyfor and the runners-up from Coleg Menai.”

Follow the links for more information about Independent Living Skills and Pre-Vocational courses with Grŵp Llandrillo Menai.

