Students lead the way in sustainable business thinking

Oaklands College Level 2 Business students proudly hosted their annual Business Sustainability Exhibition, welcoming students, staff, industry representatives and members of the local community for an inspiring afternoon dedicated to forward thinking, environmentally conscious business ideas.

The event formed part of the College’s wider commitment to embedding sustainability and responsible business practice into its curriculum, while also giving students meaningful opportunities to engage with real world challenges and present their ideas to a broader audience.

The exhibition showcased an impressive range of sustainability focused projects developed by the students as part of their coursework. Each display highlighted a different aspect of responsible business practice, from reducing waste and improving supply chain ethics to promoting greener consumer behaviour and exploring innovative eco-friendly product concepts.

Visitors were encouraged to engage directly with students, ask questions and offer feedback, creating a lively, interactive atmosphere that celebrated creativity, critical thinking and real world application. The variety and depth of ideas on display demonstrated not only the students’ understanding of sustainability issues, but also their ability to apply business principles in practical and imaginative ways.

The College was honoured to welcome Councillor Teresa Heritage, Mayor of the City and District of St Albans, whose presence added great significance to the event. Also in attendance was Jill Watson, Chair of Sustainable St Albans, who praised the students’ enthusiasm and the quality of their ideas. She shared how much she enjoyed speaking with students and hearing their thoughtful, imaginative approaches to tackling sustainability challenges faced by modern businesses. Their involvement helped to reinforce the importance of collaboration between education, local government and community organisations in driving positive environmental change.

The exhibition also provided an important opportunity for students to develop their confidence and communication skills. Presenting their ideas to external visitors required them to articulate their thinking clearly, respond to questions and consider different perspectives, all of which are vital skills for future employment.

Katie Acworth, Lecturer in Business at Oaklands College reflected on the success of the afternoon, saying:

“Our students worked incredibly hard to research and develop ideas that address real sustainability issues. Seeing them present their work with such confidence and passion was a proud moment. Events like this help students understand the impact business decisions can have on the environment and society, and they give students a platform to share their ideas with people who genuinely care about the future of our community.”

The event was a resounding success, highlighting not only the talent and commitment of Oaklands College students but also the growing importance of sustainability in shaping the future of business. It also demonstrated how education can play a crucial role in preparing the next generation of business leaders to think responsibly, act ethically and contribute positively to society.