Students set to discover accountancy through online platform

A leading global accountancy body and a school careers platform is forming a key partnership introducing the accountancy sector to UK 16-19 year-olds.

ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) and Unifrog will work together explaining the world of accountancy to UK students and educators. The move comes at a time when many students feel anxious about their future and are daunted by the transition to the world of work.

With Unifrog’s reach into 3,000+ schools and colleges in the UK and 1,000 international schools, has over 2.2 million active students on the platform, ACCA is looking forward to engaging with schools and students from all areas and social background. As a start ACCA has produced an insider’s perspective video for the site helping students explore careers and compare opportunities.

Clive Jones, Head of Employer Business Development Relationships, ACCA UK, said: ‘The overarching aim of this partnership is to raise the profile of the profession, show how accountancy is open to all regardless of their background, and inspire new talent to join ACCA’s inclusive global community. As part of this collaboration, we’re really pleased to be launching Careers in Finance, an exciting online course which aims to dispel myths about accountancy and highlights the wide range of careers open to finance professionals.’

An important part of the agreement sees ACCA looking to sponsor a school in a disadvantaged area with the package including linking up with the careers lead, engaging with students and delivering workshops.

Caroline Collins, Head of Employer Partnerships at Unifrog, said: ‘We’re delighted to be partnering with ACCA to showcase the variety of careers within accountancy. The careers in finance course in particular demonstrates the range of pathways within the sector and the multitude of transferable and in demand skills that students can gain.’

Jones added: ‘By this move at ACCA we’re demonstrating our ongoing commitment to raising students’ aspiration and boosting the next generation’s employability skills.’

ACCA is redefining accountancy. Its cutting-edge qualifications, continuous learning and insights are respected and valued by employers in every sector. They equip individuals with the business and finance expertise and ethical judgment to lead and drive sustainable value in organisations and economies worldwide.

Unifrog is the universal destinations platform used by over 61% of state secondary schools and colleges in the UK. A certified B Corp on a mission to level the destinations playing field, the business supports 2.2 million students to make informed decisions about their futures. It help them to explore their interests, compare Apprenticeships, FE courses and University courses, then apply successfully.