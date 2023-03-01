Suffolk New College students create live TV show based around sustainability

A group of students from Suffolk New College created a live TV show based around sustainability.

The programme called ‘Changing Tides’ aired this week and was filmed at The Baths in Ipswich.

Three local bands called Minus One, Unreliable and Tragic Something performed a mixture of covers and original pieces.

Sofa guests included Marcus Neal, programmer of The Baths, a representative from the charity Sea Shepherd and Lucie Halley, the inspirational owner of the fashion brand EYO.

Other media students produced a comedy sketch and an investigation into buying fashion sustainably from charity shops.

This all took place during Independent Venue Week – an annual seven day celebration of music and arts venues.

Around 50 guests watched the live show from the venue and over 500 people have so far streamed the show via YouTube and Twitch.

Media lecturer Eli Turay helped co-ordinate this event. Eli said:

“We chose sustainability as it is an increasingly important topic for us all and it’s something that we all need to be aware of in the future.

“The students did a great job of researching this subject and planning and putting the show together.

“They (the learners) all want to get jobs in the media in the future and this industry standard production gave them a real glimpse of what life is like in the real world.”

Whilst media students were involved in a variety of different roles, two performing arts learners took on presenting duties.

Rayn Brook, 18, from Ipswich, is on a level three course (in performing arts). Rayn said:

“This was my first experience of presenting and I enjoyed it.”

Co-presenter, Blake Garnham is also on studying a performing arts level three course. The 18 year old from Ipswich said:

“This experience will help me massively and is good for the CV. Who knows, Changing Tides this week, maybe The One Show in the future.”

