Supercharge your career and enrol on an electrical course at Waltham Forest College.

As we move further on into 2022, more and more adults are retraining into job roles in emerging sectors, such as green and construction, developing industry skills that meet current recruitment needs.

The Electrical Industry represents an important part of our economy. It is the 4th-ranked Construction Industry by market size and the 42nd largest in the UK. With the endless opportunities, many adults are now training to become fully qualified electricians, developing a specialist skillset in the ever-changing marketplace.

There has never been a better time to get involved in the wonderful world of electrics, and the courses on offer at the College ensure that you will not only be at the top of your game in terms of qualifications, but that you will also have what you need to adapt to the new technology that is constantly being updated, and the changing form of employment this offers.

Kenn Starr, Electrical Tutor, Waltham Forest College.

Kenn Starr, Electrical Tutor at Waltham Forest College, explains how a career in the Electrical Industry is rapidly evolving and how the College offers direct links with employers for apprenticeships and employment opportunities.

“It’s truly an exciting time to develop a career in the industry as the College offers exciting and flexible courses that meet both the students’ needs and the needs of employers in the future. Being in tune with the needs of employers and their customers is an important aspect in the world of work and something that the staff here at the College would agree with.

“Not only do we share this knowledge in the classroom, but at frequent intervals, we take on industry upskilling opportunities and refresh our skills and knowledge that reflect changes in the sector. This allows us to equip learners with the latest knowledge and technology advancements that lead to up-to-date practices.

“Skills learnt will set our learners well for their chosen career and we also develop our learner’s ability to be adaptable in a sector that is rapidly evolving and moving towards green sustainability.”

Turning those skills into something tangible is another strength on display at Waltham Forest College, with their growing success rates for learner achievements. In 2021, 96% of students progressed onto a positive destination which included employment, apprentices or higher levels of study.

Adult electrical courses.

Kenn Starr, further comments;

“This outstanding accomplishment offers more than just a draw for new or returning students, it marks a workforce that is proud to be known for setting aspirational goals for students. This triumph is set to grow, with the College introducing learners to potential local employers, picking up pace, with an ever-growing list of successful matches and more planned for the future.”

For more information, head over to the College website and discover how you can create your future.

Published in