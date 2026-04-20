Telford College seeks teaching talent as £9m sixth form centre nears completion

Telford College has launched a search for ‘exceptional’ teaching talent, with more than 20 roles available as part of a major investment and recruitment drive.

The college has a range of lecturer, teaching and support roles available across its Wellington campus and at Telford 6th, the new sixth form centre being built in the town centre.

Principal and CEO Lawrence Wood.

Leaders at the award-winning college, which attracts nearly half of all 16-17 year old school leavers in the borough, say there is strong demand for both vocational and A-level courses.

Current vacancies span a range of curriculum areas including automotive, engineering, psychology and criminology.

Principal and CEO Lawrence Wood said:

“We want teachers driven by outcomes, committed to raising aspiration and determined to help young people achieve their potential and more. In return, we offer a new generation of facilities, a leadership team with a clear direction and a college that is growing with purpose.

“Telford 6th is a genuinely exceptional facility — purpose-built, superbly equipped and located right at the heart of the town.

“But the opportunity here goes well beyond one building. We are looking for people who are ambitious — ambitious about what education can achieve and about the role a college like ours can play in shaping this town’s future.

“If you are a talented teacher or career changer who wants to work somewhere that will match your ambition and give you the platform to make a real difference, we would very much like to hear from you.”

The college has also introduced a PGCE route for teaching staff, replacing its previous in-house teacher training model — giving new appointees access to a nationally recognised qualification as part of their professional development.

Telford college is a dynamic space for individuals looking to expand their career prospects and step into an education environment with ambition to be world-leading in every aspect.

It is set to train the next generation of defence workers in the UK as part of a £50 million investment programme by the Government into five new Defence Technical Excellence Colleges, which will address critical skills gaps in the defence workforce.

Telford College is a delivery partner for the East and West Midlands TEC, as part of a collaborative bid lead by Lincoln College.