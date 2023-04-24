Double awards recognition for Telford College

Telford College has been shortlisted in two categories of this year’s Shropshire Chamber Business Awards.

The college is a finalist in the ‘Trailblazer’ category for innovation, which includes the creation of a replica hospital ward for health courses, a new centre for renewable technology training, the delivery of regional HGV ‘bootcamps’, and much more.

And the ‘Young Business Person’ nomination for star apprentice Annabel Hemingbrough, submitted jointly with her employer Purple Frog Systems, has also made it to the shortlist.

The awards will be handed out at a glittering Oscars-style event in front of hundreds of guests at Telford’s International Centre on Friday June 23, where the host of BBC’s The Repair Shop, Jay Blades MBE, is guest speaker.

Telford College principal Graham Guest said: “Annabel was an absolute star. She was totally committed to her course, achieved Distinctions across every single element of her studies, and was named our Apprentice of the Year.”

Since then, Annabel has committed to continuing her professional development by signing up for a Degree Apprenticeship in Digital Marketing.

Hollie Whittles, director of Purple Frog Systems, added: “I’m so pleased that Annabel is a finalist – very well deserved. We cannot remember life before Annabel, she takes care of all aspects of our digital marketing and runs our social media accounts across all platforms.

“She has helped us to demonstrate the faces behind our business, our story, our values and ethics and why it’s a great place to work which ultimate helps us to grow and attract talent.”

Ruth Ross, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber, congratulated the ‘extraordinary adaptability, innovation and success’ of this year’s finalists.

“Once again, we have been amazed and delighted by the volume and quality of entries, including very strong interest in our new categories. Shortlisting each of them down to a final four was a really tough task for our independent judging panel.”

Teams of judges will be visiting each of the finalists at their premises during May to make their final decision.

The competition was open to all businesses with an operational base in the county of Shropshire or Telford & Wrekin – whether or not they are a Chamber member.

“The Shropshire Chamber Business Awards are firmly established among the largest events of their kind in the country, with a history stretching back more than 20 years,” said Ruth Ross.

“We know that Shropshire businesses are going to be facing significant challenges over the coming year, so it’s more important than ever to celebrate and recognise the success stories of our incredible collection of 2023 finalists.”

