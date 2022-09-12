The 2022 Financial Times “Masters in Management” ranking: The Grande Ecole Program of emlyon ranks #4

On September 12th, the Financial Times published its ranking of the best Masters in Management in the world:

emlyon lands the top 10 of the best business schools in the world, ranking 9 th , with a 12-rank progression.

The school is #4 of the French business schools (+1 rank), right behind HEC, ESCP and ESSEC.

In the middle of this 2022-2023 back-to-school season, the Grande Ecole Program of emlyon is distinguished in the 2022 FT MiM on several criteria. Alumni surveyed by the FT particularly praised the career support provided in the program. The ranking also distinguished the international mobility experiences the school provides (academic exchanges and international internships). Such services and provisions allowed alumni to be exposed to more international career opportunities and experience a salary progression three years after graduation (#3 in France). On the whole, 90% of alumni believe that they have met the objectives they had set for themselves when entering the Grande Ecole Program of emlyon.

This new international recognition comes just a few weeks after the publication of another world ranking: the Shanghai Ranking 2022 (Global Ranking by Academic Subject). In this academic ranking, emlyon business school ranks #2 of the French schools in the management subject, in a tie with HEC, in the 76-100th bracket (out of 500 international institutions). At emlyon, the excellence of research permeates the pedagogical quality of the Grande Ecole Program.

For Isabelle Huault, Executive President and Dean of emlyon business school:

“Every year since 2020, the school has continued to improve in the Financial Times Masters in Management Ranking. This progression is the result of a pertinent strategic plan and a powerful involvement of the administrative and academic teams of emlyon, dedicated to providing a master in management meeting students’ expectations. Congratulations also to all our alumni for their brilliant careers, and thank you for being our proud ambassadors across the world.”

