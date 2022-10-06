The ETF announces partnership with the Black Leadership Group

The Education and Training Foundation (ETF) is delighted to announce a formal partnership with the Black Leadership Group (BLG) as we work together towards eradicating racism in the further education and training sector.

BLG, a not-for-profit company formerly known as the Black FE Leadership Group established in November 2020, envisions an anti-racist culture at the core of further education for both employees and students and wider society.

Through this new partnership, the ETF will demonstrate a commitment to anti-racism and to highlight the positive contribution of anti-racist efforts across the sector.

The ETF and the BLG will be working together on a range of areas including improving outcomes and representation for learners, staff and leadership (including governance); enhancing workforce succession planning and the talent pipeline of Black staff in the FE sector; influencing policy and practice; and sharing and cascading excellence and innovation in anti-racist practice.

This partnership builds on the ETF’s support of the BLG’s inaugural symposium held last year which set out a vision of anti-racism in the FE and training sector.

Amarjit Basi, Director at the Black Leadership Group, said:

“The BLG are really pleased to enter a strategic partnership with the ETF. It feels a natural progression, resulting from regular dialogue over the past eighteen months, focused on how we can work even more closely together to enable the FE sector to grasp the opportunities, and address the challenges, associated with the UK’s rapidly changing student demographics, particularly in terms of ethnic diversity.”

Jenny Jarvis, Chief Executive (Interim), said:

“We want to ensure that everybody who learns and works in the FE and training sector feels like they belong. We need to see better representation across the sector, including in senior leadership and governance roles, and for learners to see themselves better reflected in their curricula.

“Promoting and championing diversity and equality across the sector has always been one of the central pillars of our core charitable objectives. We are delighted to renew our commitment through this strengthened partnership with the BLG and look forward to working alongside them to build an anti-racist culture across the sector and beyond.”

