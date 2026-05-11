Games students showcase skills in live brief

Two Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) Games Design students recently had their work selected for inclusion in a game by SplendidDog Games as part of an exciting work experience project.

Level 3 Games Design and Animation students, Emma Clifton and Eddie Stretton, were tasked with creating concept artwork for potential in-game items as part of an employer-set brief. Working as a team, Emma focused on game design while Eddie developed the visual concept.

Their idea – a collectible plush toy won from a claw machine that acts as an in-game warning system when a monster is nearby – impressed developers so much that the team behind the game, Malcade, chose to incorporate it directly into the final release.

Guided by Games Designer for SplendidDog, Sam Dyer, the project gave the students the opportunity to work to a real client brief, develop professional-level concept art and receive feedback from industry professionals. Available on Steam, Malcade challenges players to survive deadly arcade machines while progressing through a series of retro-inspired mini-games.

Emma said: “It was amazing to see our idea brought to life in a real game. I especially enjoyed creating something with a story behind it that players could connect with. This project has given us real-world experience of working to a brief to tight timescales with a client.”

Eddie added: “I loved working on the visual side of the project and turning our idea into something that could exist in the game – it’s a great piece for my portfolio.”

The achievement reflects the strong employer partnerships and industry-aligned curriculum within BSDC’s Creative and Digital department. Students regularly work with studios, take on live briefs and gain experience that mirrors real development environments.

With access to the College’s state-of-the-art Games and Digital studios and an established partnership with Playtonic Games, students work in an environment that reflects real industry practice and connects them with leading developers.

Sam Dyer from SplendidDog said: “Emma and Eddie displayed impressive skill and dedication throughout the project, particularly in their research, responsiveness to feedback and collaborative approach. Their idea truly stood out, and we’re delighted to give them the opportunity to have it represented in the final game.”

Games Development Lecturer, Richard Eaton, added: “Having student work selected for a commercial game demonstrates the high standard of creativity and technical skill our learners develop. Opportunities like this ensure they graduate with real industry experience and a strong portfolio.”

Burton and South Derbyshire College is encouraging more local employers to get involved in supporting students through work placements, helping to develop the next generation of skilled professionals. Employers interested in offering a placement opportunity are invited to get in touch via [email protected].